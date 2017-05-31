New factory coming to Norwalk

The top stories in The Daily Reflector on this date 108 years ago:

New factory for Norwalk

Norwalk will soon have a new and substantial extract and spice factory, work on which has already been commenced. It will consist of a main building 30 x 45 feet and an engine room in the rear, 12 x 17 feet. Both structures will be built of cement blocks and when completed will present a handsome and substantial appearance.

The new factory is being erected by W.H. Wildman of this city on a lot adjoining his residence on East Main Street, and is for the purpose of carrying on the constantly increasing business in extracts and spices, in which Mr. Wildman has been continuously engaged for the past fourteen years.

Mr. Wildman started in the business in May, 1895, with a horse and wagon with which he drove about through the country selling extracts of his own manufacture and spices of his own grinding. For the first eight years his father, F.E. WIldman, was associated with him in the business, but about six years ago the latter embarked in the grocery business, since which time the son has continued the extract and spice business without a partner; and the business has steadily increased until its demands, called for a larger and more commodious place in which to carry it on, than was afforded by Mr. Wildman’s private residence, which up to this time had constituted his office and factory combined.

Children are removed from parents’ care

While the mother wept bitter tears and and the father sat with head bowed in sorrow, Judge Rowley Saturday morning ordered that Martha, aged five, and Walter G. Clawson, age four years, be taken from the custody and care of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew N. Clawson of Perrin Street, and placed under the gaurdianship of L.H. Derby , agent for the Huron County Humane Society.

The court’s order was made on the petition of the Humane Society filed several days ago, which petition alleged that by reason of their home surroundings, the children should be taken form their parents. At the hearing before Judge Rowley Saturday morning, a number of the neighbors of the Clawson family testified as to the conditions prevailing in the Clawson home, and it was on this testimony that Judge Rowley ordered the two children removed from the parents’ custody.

An aunt of the children has offered to adopt them.

Prospective bride and groom were under age

Because neither the prospective bride nor groom is of legal age, the father of each had to give his consent to their marriage before a marriage license was issued to them in Judge Rowley’s Court. The couple are Orval J. Welch, twenty years old, a laborer, and Ava M. Stroup, aged seventeen years, both of West Clarksfield.

One of Milan’s old time ship builders dies

A pioneer ship builder of the days when Milan was a shipping port and a ship building center, Captain D. F. Edwards, died in Toledo Thursday night, aged ninety years.

For nearly half a century, Captain Edwards was one of the prominent and well known figures in the shipping world of the great lakes. In his old shipyard at Milan he built some of the oldest and best known sailing vessels on the lakes. In his later years he sold out the Milan yard and moved to Toledo, making his home with his grandson, Harry Clark. Until five years ago the captain maintained a shipyard where he built smaller boats of the yacht type. He gave up his yard about five years ago and retired from active business, although always maintaining a vivid interest in marine matters.

For three years he sailed in the famous old government warship Constititution, being rated as ship’s carpenter. He was one of the ship;’s company on her final voyage.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok