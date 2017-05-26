Death follows operation

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 104 years ago:

L.E. Doane passes away in Cleveland hospital Monday morning

The sad news of the death of L.E. Doane, who went to Lakeside Hospital, Cleveland, for an operation for a goiter last Wednesday, was received in this city Monday morning, death having occurred at 8:30 o’clock. He was operated upon Sunday afternoon by Dr. G.W. Crile.

No particulars have been received as to the cause of death, but it is thought he was too weak to withstand the shock of the operation. With him when the end came were his wife and daughter and brother, Leo Doane, of Checaning, Mich.

Mr. Doane has been in poor health for a number of years. About six years ago he went to Rochester, Minn., and was operated upon by the Mayo brothers for internal goiter. He was greatly benefited by the operation but there was a return of the malady and since that time he has been up and down several times in the matter of his health.

The deceased was born in Hartland Township and practically all his life has been spent in this vicinity. He was 50 years old his last birthday.

Aged woman passes to the higher life

Mrs. Margaret Odell, who died on Friday, May 23, at her home in Bronson township after nearly two years of declining health, was the mother of Misses Olive and Ida Odell of this city. She was born February 14, 1826 in Genessee County, New York, where she lived until eighteen years of age and then came with her parents to Bronson Township, Huron County, O. In 1852 she was married to Samuel Odell. Seven children were born of this union, six of whom are now living, one dying in infancy. Mr. Odell died July 5, 1881.

In 1877 Mrs. Odell united with the Baptist Church in North Fairfield, retaiing her membership there until her death.

Will reside on Gray Street

Rev. A.L. Eddy, the newly-called pastor of the Congregational Church of this city, has rented a house at No. 28 Gray Street and he and his wife will soon move there from Berlin Heights.

Gus Amato and family, who have been living at 28 Gray Street, have moved to Woodlawn Avenue.

Townsend pioneer and old soldier passes away

John S. Phillips, one of a family of thirteen children, died at Greenwich, Huron County, O., on Thursday, May 15, of complications of diseases due in a a measure to his advanced age. he was born in the town of Lexington, Green County, New York, on the 18th day of May, 1828. He was buried on his birthday anniversary, May 18, 1913 in the cemetery at Hartland Ridge. He came to Ohio from New York in 1833, settling with his parents in East Townsend, where most of his life was spent.

in April 1862, in the time of his country’s sorest need, he enlisted in Co. C., 123d O.V.I., serving three years. He was engaged in some of the most important battles of the civil war, was twice captured by the confederates and was present when General Lee and his army surrendered to General Grant. After the close of the war, he resided for many years in East Townsend.

There are left to mourn his death a host of friends — a wife, one sister, Mrs. Lucina Mingus of Colon, Mich.; two daughters, Mrs. A.D. Bly of Townsend and Mrs. L.A. Smith of Toledo.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok