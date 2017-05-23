The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 64 years ago:

Gang war between youths is nipped in bud at Willard

WILLARD — A gang war between Willard and Greenwich youths which was about to flare out in the open here last evening was nipped in the bud by the quick action of local authorities with Mayor Robert W. Miller personally in charge.

The mayor, aided by Patrolmen Arthur Kale, John Hershiser and Jack Lowery, swooped down on the growling would-be combatants and took into custody 20 youths from Greenwich and nine from here, all ranging in ages from their late teens to their early 20’s.

The youths had congregated at the site of the Shell gas station at Myrtle and Tiffin St., which is in the vicinity of the Mayor’s home.

It was reported that one of the local ringleaders who had precipitated much of the ill-feeling between the youths from the neighboring communities was employed in the neighborhood.

Mr. Miller reported that he had gotten a tip from Greenwich that several car-loads of youths had left for Willard and that in all likelihood trouble was brewing.

The Mayor and his patrolmen closed in on the belligerents the moment they arrived.

Patrolmen searched the cars of the invading youths and confiscated clubs, knives, lenghths of steel pipe and pipe nipples. The latter apparently were to be used in place of brass knuckles.

Preliminary questioning of the visitors indicated they made the foray with the intention of avenging isolated attacks upon individual members by Willard youths. They stated that these attacks had taken place at an all-night beanery, the Coney Island, located to the rear of the Willard police station, and at Delphi, which lies approximately halfway between the two communities.

Former Norwalkian observes 50 years in the ministry

Dr. Howard A. Vernon, who was a pastor in this community 1912-1920, was honored in Brainerd, Minn., two weeks ago on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his ordination to the ministry.

At the time of his ordination, Dr. Vernon was the youngest Baptist minister in Ohio, having been ordained in his 21st year.

GAA girls mother-daughter banquet

The Girls Athletic Association of Norwalk High School banquet was held last Monday at the Lutheran Church. Dinner was served to 60 guests at 6:30.

The annual awards were made by advisor, Miss Marcella Meyer.

The toastmistress, Pat Wilde, introduced the following newly elected officers: Carol Touby, president; Marilyn Sennett, vice president; Mary Jo Hepp, secretary; Shirley Fletcher, treasurer; and Joanne Bishop, program chairman.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok