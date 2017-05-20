The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 78 years ago:

Baptists decide to remodel fire damaged church

Plans for the repairing and remodeling of the fire-damaged First Baptist Church on East Main St., have been adopted.

At a meeting last night, reconstruction plans were approved.

Remodeling work in the church parlors on the first floor include a large Sunday school assembly room in the front with five classrooms adjoining to the west. The kitchen will be located on the east side.

An attractive vestibule will be a feature of the rebuilding operations. At each side of the double door, stairways will lead to the auditorium proper. Appropriate religious pictures will be painted at each side of the doorway.

Route 20 and four overhead bridges appear assured

Prosecutor Rex F. Bracy announced that the construction of an overhead crossing over Route 20 and the N.Y.C. and W.&L.E. railways 10 miles west of Norwalk at Route 4, appears assured.

At the insistence of the railways, it has been agreed to abandon a part of the Section Line Rd. This would do away with a grade crossing. Huron County Commissioners and the prosecutors conferred with state officials on the project this week at Columbus.

Greenwich mail messenger under federal indictment

TOLEDO, O. — The federal grand jury today had returned indictments against residents of northwestern Ohio, the charges including extortion, car thefts, bootlegging and attempting to pass counterfeit federal obligations.

George Stricklin, mail messenger of Greenwich, O., was charged with having stolen a letter addressed to the Modern Equipment Corp., Defiance, O.

Six members of NHS track squad in district meet

With the majority of the members of his Norwalk High School track squad having jobs to take care of Saturday, Coach Sox Seibel will take but six boys to the district Class A track meet at Mansfield Saturday.

Lichstein, who set a new Little Big Four league record in the shot put and discus here last Friday, will be entered in those events at the district meet. Wesley Hall and Eddie O’Donnell will carry the Norwalk colors in the 880-yard run. Jack Colvin will compete in the high jump and Smith will run in the 230-yard low hurdles.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok