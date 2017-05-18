The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 50 years ago:

16 Lions members ill after banquet

Sixteen members of the Norwalk Lions Club became ill Tuesday night after dining at the Elks Country Club and food poisoning is suspected, it was learned today.

Clarence Ellett, deputy county health commissioner, confirmed this morning that the department is investigating but would not comment further.

Vince Hipp, manager of the club, said this morning that the department “isolated all the food we had here” Tuesday night. However, the club remains open and served a banquet Wednesday night.

Hipp said that he expected a report from the health department today. Ham dinners were served to the Lions, who meet regularly at the club. There were 19 members there and 16 experienced nausea, said a source.

Buy airport today

A meeting scheduled for late this afternoon will determine whether an option on land for the Huron County Airport will be exercised.

The option on the proposed 127 acre tract two miles east of Norwalk expires today.

Tom Paffengarger, president of the recently created County Airport Authority, said members of the Authority will meet today with legal advisors.

“We’d like to have another extension,” Paffengarger said. “But if this is impossible, we’ll have to go ahead and exercise the option.”

Purchase of the land hinges on the raising of funds from the general public. The Norwalk Chamber of Commerce is attempting to raise $40,000. Ralph Bache, chamber president, reported today that half of this has been raised.

Boosters elect J. Meisler

The Norwalk High School Booster Club selected officers for the 1967-68 sports season Tuesday night.

New president is James (Mike) Meisler. The vice president is James Smith, secretary Mrs. Guilbert Haynes and treasurer, K.S. Flickinger.

Members of the budget committee will be Grant Walls, Wilber Edwards, James Fefaler, K.S. Flickinger and William McCreary.

Trustees are Herb Lawrie, Lofs Croft, Merle Hill, Bill Baines, Guilbert Haynes and James Hardway.

Norwalk golfers elbowed from first

WILLARD — It was another one of those nights for Norwalk golf coach Jerry Druppel as his team was upended 8-1 and knocked out of its first place tie by a fine Willard performance.

Norwalk’s Tim Fauber and Willard’s Bill Thompson each shot 38s. Willard’s Bob Thornton beat Mike McCarty 40-42; Willard’s Jay Langhurst beat Kevin Young 41-43; and Willard’s Dave Van Laar beat Steve Schneider 40-43.

