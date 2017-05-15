The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 50 years ago:

Area woman shot to death

SHELBY — A Willard woman was found shot to death and her uncle critically wounded here early Sunday morning in what was first reported to be a murder-suicide.

Shelby police said Mrs. Maude Mae McDonald, 36, died of a bullet wound in the head. Taken to Shelby Hospital and then transferred to University Hospital in Columbus was Clint Harvey, 61, operator of a grocery store in Willard. His condition is described as critical.

Police said the discovery was made around 1:30 Sunday morning at the home of Mrs. McDonald’s mother, Mrs. Cecil Lewis, at 17 1/2 Myers Avenue. The shootings were first called murder and attempted suicide, but no final ruling has been made. An autopsy ruled the cause of Mrs. McDonald’s death as a bullet wound in the head.

Harvey operated a grocery store at 517 Front St., Willard. He was estranged from his wife and had reportedly lived with Mrs. McDonald at the Willard Mobile Court for the past year. She had worked as a nurses’ aide at the Hillside Home in Willard during the year.

Harvey was sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence for engaging in prostitution in 1963.

Students run courthouse

(Photo caption) Members of a Monroeville High School civics class toured the courthouse, manned the offices and sat in on court proceedings this morning. Learning about the duties of the county commissioners were Edward Gilkerson, Sue Bores and Tom Farr, all seniors. Explaining the job of the commissioners to them were Commissioners Arthur Herner, Donald Robertson and Arthur Leak.

Willard honor society

WILLARD — Eight Willard High School juniors and two seniors have been inducted into the National Honor Society membership.

The juniors are Donna Forster, Pamela Harwood, Kenneth Lon, Ronald Prater, Vickie Roose, Diane Slessman, Nancy Sowers and Deborah Snyder. The seniors are Michael Meyer and Rebecca Nuhfer.

Norwalk GI top trainee

Thomas Lee Jennings, son of Mrs. Rose Jennings of 52 State Street, has been selected as the outstanding trainee of 477 men in his battalion in the United States Army.

He was presented a $25 bond by Major General Cocorran, post commander at Fort Carson, Colo. Jennings was also awarded a trophy from the men in his battalion. It was presented by his wife, the former Mary Lierenz.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok