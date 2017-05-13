George McCullough at Peruha cars burn on tracks

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 89 years ago:

Tank cars burn on tracks

Heavy property loss developed and lives were endangered when three tank cars and two box cars were destroyed in a wreck on the W. & L. E. railroad about 10 miles east of Norwalk at 9 a.m. Sunday.

One of the tank cars contained naptha, one contained gasoline and the other fuel oil.

It is believed that one of the wrecked cars left the track at a curve and that the fire was started by friction.

The train was No. 82 and was eastbound.

Mayor Weidemaier fines two here in traffic case

Mayor P.E. Weidemaier today imposed fines of $1.00 and costs on Carl Ehrson, 22, of Cleveland and Ray Marr, 20, of Norwalk, on the charge of driving through the red signal at the court house square.

Police Chief Remington and Patrolman Ward made the arrests. The chief states that drivers should be ever mindful of the fact that they are not to step on the gas when the yellow signal light flashes, as this is a caution light only.

Dog warden will patrol county at night

Charles Kramer of Hartland Township reports that three of his sheep have been killed apparently by dogs.

County Dog Warden F.B. Clark reports he will patrol county roads at night. The state law makes it obligatory for owners of dogs to keep them locked up at nights.

Arrest Peru man on charge of making threats

George McCullough of Peru has been arrested on the charge of threatening Herman Myers, the prosecuting witness.

Myers makes the allegation that McCullough has threatened him with bodily harm and that he has paced back and forth in front of his house carrying a rifle. Myers lives in Peru opposite the community house.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok