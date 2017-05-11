The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 91 years ago:

City to enlarge driving space at congested corner

The street department is expected soon to remove the two hard maple trees at the side of E. Monroe Street at Hester Street in front of the Boyle Home.

These trees are located at the very edge of the driving surface and circular curbs extended into the streets two feet or so to protect the roots. These curbs will be removed and more driving space will be provided at this badly congested corner. The trees are not in good condition.

Popping shells worry firemen

When a shed burned in the rear of the home of Peter Zink at 109 Milan Avenue, the other day, much pep was injected into the situation by the explosion of a number of shotgun shells. The powder in the shells let go with loud reports and made the firemen nervous. But no harm resulted.

Langhurst made defendant in three damage suits here

Charles Langhurst of Willard has been made defendant in the personal injury cases commenced in common pleas court here by Anne Moore of Willard, Margaret Moore of Willard and Dorothy Dowd of New Haven. Each plaintiff asks a judgment of $10,000 for injuries received when the car driven by Langhurst was wrecked on April 1 on Road 61 North of Willard in a collision with another machine.

The plaintiffs were riding in the car driven by the defendant. They allege the collision was caused by careless driving on the part of Langhurst.

May pageant to be held May 25

The school children’s May Pageant will be held on May 25, instead of May 28, as erroneously stated in the previous annoucement.

An extra effort is being made to make the pageant this year more beautiful than those of other years. The title is “The Land of Make Believe” and will picture the fairyland of childhood with its sugar-pluym tree and world of toys.

The pageant has been written by Mrs. Olive Franz and Velores Burdue and is being produced under their direciton.

Children from each school in town will take part in the production. Many of our Norwalk children are unusually talented dancers and always delight their audiences. The orchestra under Mr. Laycock’s direction will assist with the accompaniment for the dances, besides several unusual members.

Coming Friday — May 12, 1928: Spanish veterans to hold reunion

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok