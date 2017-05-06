Men made strange discovery

The top stories in the Norwalk Evening Herald on this date 110 years ago:

Excavators at Clarksfield quarries find old river bed and deer’s head and antlers

An unusual discovery was made when men were engaged in skinning the dirt from a piece of land for the Warner Stone Co., which is enlarging its quarries at that place. The work laid bare some interesting information both of geological and archaeological nature.

The formation of the ground that was uncovered showed plainly that at one time the Vermillion River, which now flows by at a distance of about 300 feet, had its course several hundred feet to the west. At about eight feet from the surface of this strata, the workmen found a perfect skull and antlers of a deer, certainly relics of antiquity.

Find light cases of smallpox

Secretary Probst, of the state board of health, was in Chicago Junc. Saturday, called there to investigate the supposed chicken pox. After the doctor had taken a look at the cases he hastened to inform the authorities that there was small pox in the village.

The disease is said to be very light, so light in fact that children have been going to school with “a little case of chicken pox.” Seven houses are quarantined and the schools have been closed until a proper fumigation can be had and all danger passed.

Local girl is state’s beauty

An Erie County girl, Miss Pearl Emma Sebolt, daughter of a farmer at Florence, is the winner of the Cleveland Leader’s much talked of beauty contest.

The announcement was made Sunday in the Leader as follows:

A face of surpassing beauty of outline, a complexion as smooth, clear and rosy as the lines of a sea shell, a pair of melting gray eyes swept by long brown lashes above which arch eyebrows in a perfect line of beauty, a mouth whose curves will do more deadly damage than any other Cupid’s bow, and a head crowned with a mass of curling blond hair. All this and more, and you have the picture of the girl the Leader has found in its quest for the most beautiful woman in Ohio.

She is Miss Pearl Emma Sebolt, the only child of Mr. and Mrs. Charles P. Sebolt of Florence.

Elias Easter died yesterday

Elias Easter, who was stricken with apoplexy one week ago Sunday, passed away yesterday morning at 3 o’clock at his home, No. 11 Newton Street. Mr. Easter was in his seventy-third year, having been born on a farm in Greenfield township, Sept. 19, 1834. Mr. Easter lived on the farm upon which he was born, which he fell heir to, until the year 1892, when he came to this city and purchased the property on Newton Street, where he died. Since his residence in this city, Mr. Easter has lived a retired life.

June 7, 1871, Mr. Easter was united in marriage of Miss Jennie McMorris of Norwich township. Two children were born of the marriage, C.A. Easter of this city and a daughter, who died in infancy. Mrs. Easter died in November 1876. June 4, 1888, Mr. Easter took a second wife in the person of Mrs. Margery Aiken of Lakeside, who with the son, survives. Two sisters, Mrs. John McLain and Mrs. Samuel Arthur, both of Greenfield, also survive.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok