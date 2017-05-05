The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 41 years ago:

Colvin demands apology for Reflector ‘money woes’ article

Norwalk Finance Director Douglas Colvin, flushed with anger, demanded an apology Tuesday night for an article in Tuesday’s Reflector which he says has damaged his reputation as an accountant.

Colvin said he is considering legal action against the Reflector and owner Dudley A. White Jr., who wrote a column about Norwalk’s “money woes.” He demanded an apology on the front page of the newspaper this week.

Colvin blasted the column at City Council Tuesday night. He claimed it undermines the work of a Blue Ribbon Committee sudying a proposal to increase the city income tax. He said he believes White intentionally sought to “hamper” the efforts of the Blue Ribbon Committee.

Colvin took personal offense at sections of the column. One such passage said the Blue Ribbon Committee should condemn the “sloppy practice of borrowing from one fund to the other, which approaches juggling the books.” The other said, “Any business in town long since would be bankrupt if it kept its books as does the city.”

Colvin demanded that White meet him face-to-face and provide some substantiation for his charges. White has said he did not intend the article as criticism of Colvin’s abilities but Colvin was not satisfied with that.

Colvin insisted that White meet him on WLKR radio’s “Sound Off” program or some other “neutral public forum.” White has said he will answer Colvin through the newspaper. When Colvin was informed of that this morning, he responded, “I think it’s very unfair. He has control of his newspaper. He owes it to the citizens of Norwalk to appear where they can hear him.”

Lawsuit by Norwalk doctor may become landmark case

A $100 small claims lawsuit in Norwalk Municipal Court might trigger a ruling on the constitutionality of some welfare rules and regulations.

The case is Dr. N.M. Camardese vs. Doris Moritz of Sandusky. Dr. Camardese is seeking to collect $100 for treating Mrs. Moritz, but he believes the case involves a much larger question.

Dr. Camardese, a longtime foe of federal and state welfare regulations contends they do not allow patients a free choice of physicians. The rule in question requires that doctors sign “provider agreements” which means they will treat a welfare patient, then wait until the welfare department sends them money for services.

‘Barnaby’ will lead festival

Linn Sheldon, or otherwise known as “Barnaby,” will be the grand marshal of Norwalk’s Poppy Festival Parade May 30.

The parade will travel through the center of the festival, located on Main Street.

Sheldon will be handing out trophies to parade winners at the close of the parade.

Sheldon is a native of Norwalk.

The “Barnaby Show” airs on Channel 43 Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Preston saves Flyers’ win over Monroeville

MONROEVILLE — Behind the four-hit pitching of Chuck Borgeson and Steve Preston, the St. Paul Flyer baseball team remained in the Firelands Conference Northern Division race Tuesday night by nipping the Monroeville Eagles 3-2.

Borgeson worked the first four innings and allowed three of the hits and both runs, after walking the first batter in the fifth. Flyer Coach Dick Alge pulled him. Preston entered and struck out five of the nine batters he faced, while surrendering one hit and a walk.

The Eagles’ Gary Schaffer also pitched well in allowing only five hits. He walked two and struck out eight.

