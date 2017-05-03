The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 41 years ago:

No-smoking signs to be going up

Local government buildings will have to establish “no smoking” sections under a bill passed by the Ohio House and Senate.

The bill awaits Gov. James A. Rhodes’ signature.

Huron County Commissioner Maurice Smith said the commission learned of the bill today. “We (the commissioners), haven’t discussed this enough to come up with a plan yet,” said Smith.

Norwalk Mayor Wayne Goodsite said today he wasn’t familiar with the bill, and won’t make any plans until he gets more information. The mayor smokes, but said he respects the rights of non-smokers.

Students win drama awards

Two Norwalk High School students were honored Saturday at the Ohio Theatre Alliance High School Play Festival in Cleveland.

The Theatre Guild’s produciton of “The Ugly Duckling” bowed to a Notre Dame Academy presentation.

Sophomore Doug Mougey was selected as Best Supporting Actor for his role as “The Chancellor.” Doug is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Mougey, 224 West Main St.

Sue Gross, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Gross, 8 Newton St., was chosen to the All-Star cast, an honor given to the best performer from each school represented at the festival. Sue, a junior, played the role of “Princess Camilla.”

Sheriff hires a new deputy

There was a new dispatcher on the job at the Huron County Sheriff’s Department today.

Steven D. Spencer, 20, 26-A Bouscay Ave., started today, announced Sheriff John Borgia. Spencer, a 1973 graduate of Norwalk High School, replaces Richard Justice, who resigned to take a higher paying position, said the sheriff.

Spencer is the son of Juvenile Officer Phyllis Spencer. During high school, he worked at Cedar Point as a park foreman. Since he was graduated, he has been a salesman and a mail clerk.

Flyers’ Hillman, Stoll, football co-captains

The 1976 St. Paul football team selected Charlie Hillman and Mark Stoll as its co-captains for the upcoming season.

Hillman, who played much of last season with injuries, was a two-way performer much of the time. He played center on offense and a linebacker on defense.

Stoll, another of the long list of hard-nosed athletes with that last name, was a fullback last year on offense, but was noted much more for his defensive prowess from his middle guard spot.

Both are all-conference performers.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok