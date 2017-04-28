Pin is removed from throat of child

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 86 years ago:

Pin is removed from throat of Kelley Is. child

Marilyn Virginia Smith, 8 months old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stuart Smith, of Kelley’s Island, went back home today after an airplane dash to St. Luke’s Hospital where physicians removed an open safety pin from her throat.

Marilyn Virginia didn’t say in so many words just how she felt but physicians and her mother said she suffered no ill effects from the experience.

She swallowed the pin Wednesday and it lodged in her throat. Her frantic mother called Milton Herzberger of the Erie Isles Airways at Put-In-Bay and the pilot flew to Kelley’s Island. He flew Mrs. Smith and the baby to Sandusky, where physicians advised that she be taken to Cleveland.

St. Paul’s cage team get awards

St. Paul’s basketball team was presented with medals yesterday in an assembly at the Saints’ auditorium. The awards were presented by popular subscription by the Kiwanis Club. Speeches were made by Glen Hankins, Coach Gabele and Mayor Cort Schock.

Boys receiving medals were the following: Stoll, Kramer, Reineck, Dunn, Young, Westrick, Weisenberger and Millein.

Present tokens to Norwalk High cage players

Norwalk High School’s Little Big Seven League champion basketball team were presented with tokens yesterday at the community high school auditorium.

The tokens were purchased by public donations and presented by a delegation from the local Kiwanis Club. Glen Hankins presented the tokens with Harold Bowen and Dr. W.W. Lawrence, assisting.

The 1930-31 basketball season was one of the most successful that Norwalk has ever had. Copping the little Big Seven title and the Class A tournament at Sandusky is no small feat.

Those receiving the awards were Garcia, Betschman, Bishman, Morehouse, Merrill, Schneerer and Shadle. Carl Dawson, manager, also received a token for his services to the school. Coach Cal Pfeiffer also gave a short talk.

F.C. Filkins favored by advancement

Frank C. Filkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. F.L. Filkins of 3 Manahan Ave., has received a splendid promotion form the New York Telephone Co. He has been advanced to the position of district auditor of receipts of the company and will be located at headquarters in Brooklyn.

Mr. Filkins has been with the concern about two years since being graduated from Denison University. His wife, formerly was Miss Madge Elliott of Norwalk and both are graduates of Norwalk High.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok