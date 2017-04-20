The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 78 years ago:

State subpoenas 50 witnesses for Hastings trial

Despite rumors to the effect a plea of guilty might be made, the first degree murder trial of Harold Hastings will be started next Monday in common pleas court here. Russell Ramsey, attorney for Hastings while here today, asserted that his client is determined to stand trial and tha the has no thought of admitting any guilt in the crime.

Today, Prosecutor Rex F. Bracy ordered subpoenas issued for 50 witnesses for the state. Attorney Ramsey also will have a number of witnesses called for the defense.

Ramsey’s statement here today apparently sets at rest the rumors to the effect Hastings would plead guilty to second degree murder and that the indictments against Mrs. Schlett would be nulled.

Specht made head of the deputies

At a meeting of the Deputy Registrars of the 3rd Division, attended by all eight deputies from Huron County at Elyria last evening, an organization was effected for every county. Al H. Specht of Norwalk was made chairman of the Huron County deputies.

Milan school head is charged with beating boy, 14

MILAN — Punishment of a 14-year-old schoolboy last night placed N.S. Jones, 45, superintendent of the Milan schools, under a charge of beating the pupil with a robber hose.

Arthur Dillon, father of Paul Dillon, eighth grade student in the Milan grade school, filed the affidavit against the superintendent.

Jones pleaded innocent before Justice of Peace Victor Keiler and was held to the grand jury. He was free on $300 bond. Reached at his home, the superintendent said he used a “small rubber tube, not a hose” in punishing the Dillon boy, because “he had difficulties with a teacher.” He refused to describe the nature of the difficulties.

“The boy was not hurt,” Jones declared, “He ran the mile in a track meet the same day.”

Catches big black bass at local reservoir

Kermit Patchen, Hartland township angler, caught one of the largest black bass of the current season at the Norwalk reservoir Saturday. His catch measured 19 1/2 inches. Patchen used angle worm bait. This is the second largest black bass reported caught in Huron County this season. A 23-inch black bass being taken from the Greenwich reservoir early last week.

James E. Cole out for mayor

Prof. James E. Cole, principal emeritus of Ohio High School, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Mayor of Norwalk and today filed a petition bearing some 10 or 20 times the number of necessary signers. For some months during the winter Mr. Cole’s name has been used in this connection he was in the south and didn’t enter into the discussion. However, so general has been the demand that he has capitulated and filed his papers this morning. His hosts of friends will unite to work for his nomination and election.

Coming Friday — April 21, 1980: Family’s second tragedy in three weeks

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok