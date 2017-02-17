Held court by light of candle

The top stories in The Daily Reflector on this date 108 years ago:

Dearth of electricity does not interfere with trial of case

Prolonging the trial of a case until 9 o’clock at night and with the large court room dimly lighted by a single tallow candle were unique and unusual features that marked the session of common pleas court here Tuesday. The trial of the case at bar, which was that of Francis & McKinney, a Chicago Junction firm, against R.F. and Ethel Hamlin, also was marked by one other somewhat unusual feature, namely that the case was to have been tired before a jury, but instead was heard by Judge Richards alone.

Pleasant functions

Despite the stormy and disagreeable weather Tuesday, many of Norwalk’s society people greatly enjoyed two pleasant functions.

in the afternoon, Mrs. J. Kahn, at her home on South Linwood Avenue, entertained about forty ladies at cards, the game being 500. There were nine tables of players and about half a score of games were played, the honor for points going to Mrs. A.D. Childs and the honor for progressions to Mrs. Loveland.

Following the cards, Mr. Kahn served an elegant and elaborate five course dinner, the color scheme being pink and white.

Tuesday evening, Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Yeager entertained about forty ladies and gentlemen at a six o’clock dinner followed by cards.

The dinner was a delightful one in all its appointments and viands. Following a short season of sociability after a dinner, a lively six-handed euchre contest occurred, with six tables of players, in which the honors went to Mrs. L.H. McDonald, Mrs. E.G. Martin and Mrs. A.E. Rosley.

New city sealer not to be paid regular salary

Instead of being placed on a regular salary, F.E. Duffner, the newly appointed city sealer of weights and measures, will be paid for each item weighed or measured by him. This matter was decided at the regular meeting of the board of public service Tuesday evening. President Parker was appointed a committee to ascertain whether or not the county commisioners will allow the city sealer to use the set of standard scales and measures owned by the county.

To double capacity of plant

The fact that the business of the Gallup-Ruffing Company, manufacturers of handles and wood novelties, whose plant is located north of East Main Street beside the Huron branch of the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railroad, has grown to such proportions that the company has found it necessary to double the capacity of its plant, was made public for the first time at the regular meeting of the city council when council was requested to furnish the company with better fire protection.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok