Autopsy heightens strange death of Downing girl

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 69 years ago:

Findings show death was due to freezing

The mysterious death of Laura Downing, 27, whose frozen body was found three weeks ago in her car at Milan, was heightened today by the delayed release of the findings of an autopsy.

Erie County Coroner James Walker said the examination revealed that a four months pregnant woman died “apparently by freezing” and showed no traces of alcohol or known poisons or drugs in her body.

Furthermore he said, the autopsy revealed no marks of violence on the body.

The autopsy was performed by Cuyahoga County Coroner Samuel Gerber at the request of Walker.

Meanwhile, the search for James E. Ellis, prominent local businessman and former employer of the deceased woman at the Dawson Wood Works, was intensified., it was announced by Heriff WIlliam SOuter.

Ellis’ strange disappearance occurred the same night Miss Downing was reported missing by her family, two days before her body was found near Milan’s village square.

Musical evening for the Shakespeare Club

Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Gardiner, asssited by Mr. and Mrs. H.S. Bowen and Dr. and Mrs. A.H. Kimmel, were hosts to the Shakespeare Club last night at their home. A most delightful informal musical program had been arranged by Mrs. J.N. Orebaugh, who presented local talented artists in a fine program of classical and semi-classical music.

Mrs. Reese Lawyer opened the program with two Chopin preludes and Bach’s ‘Jesu, Joy of all the Ages.” Mr. Phillip Diehl, somewhat of a newcomer to the city, a marimaphone artist, gave a brief talk concerning this musical instrument and played three selections, “Liebestrsum,” “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” and the “Indian Love Call.”

Mrs. F.S. Fadley and Mrs. Weldon Sanger were most pleasing in the presentation of three piano duets, Gavotte by Brahms, Reverie by Debussy, and Spanish Dance by Moszkowski. Mr. Diehl playerd the beautiful old hymn In the Garden and Carry Me Back to Old Virginny and Mrs. Lawyer concluded with a Hayden Somata.

Mrs. Gardiner presided at the table in the diningroom, centered with red carnations.

Norma Eileen Bachman becomes bride of John R. Gerken

One of the important weddings of the Valentine weekend was the ceremony which united in marriage Miss Norma Eileen Bachman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Bachman, 225 East Sandusky Street, and John R. Gerken, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond J. Gerken, Norwalk. Rev. Charles Muir performed the ceremony at half after four o’clock Saturday afternoon in First Presbyterian Church.

Lady Keglers win Mazuma, trophies in bowling meet

Results of the Norwalk ladies’ all star bowling tournament published today showed that many of the local lassies had rolled into the money with their pin totals, with fifteen cash awards going to twelve of the feminine Ned Days.

Winning the All-Events for trophy and cash with a 1,522 score, in addition to the singles cash award with 562, was Betty Grills.

Other trophy winners were Sue Griffith and Virginia Thomas, while more of the long green went to Mary Miller, Luella Mills, Manlet & Crist, Currier & Garner, Lockwood & Berry, and the Norwalk Recreation, Modern Market and Hebert Beauty Shoppe teams.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok