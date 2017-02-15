The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 69 years ago:

Local insurance man has big year

The Equitable Life Assurance Society has announced that T.D. England of Norwalk, Ohio, has been designated a member of the Half Million Dollar Club for the year 1948, as a result of his work in 1947. Last year he placed $500,000 of life insurance on the lives of 147 people.

Mr. England is one of 138 representatives of Equitable in the United States who attained membership in the club.

He resides with his family at 5 Mill Street and is a member of the First Methodist Church and Kiwanis Club.

Rink proved boon to ice skaters

The cold spell of the last six weeks has afforded ice skaters more than 70 hours of recreation nights at the Whitney field rink, it was reported today by the Norwalk park board.

Lights installed and operated by the city light department three hours for 23 nights added to the enjoyment of skaters.

Norwalkian gets engineer’s paper

Elmer L. Kellogg, 216 E. Main, has been awarded his original license in engineering which qualified him for an appointment as third engineer, it was announced today by Lake Carriers Association of Cleveland.

Prior to taking his examinations, Mr. Kellogg completed a course of study at Cleveland. Last season he sailed on the S.S.E.A.S. Clark, an Interlake steamship vessel as an oiler.

Hergatt keglers roll in Cincy play

Traveling to Cincinnati yesterday, the Hergatt Lettering girls’ bowling team all rolled into the money in the tri-state bowling tournament sponsored by the Cincinnati Times-Star.

Rolling a total of 2,755 with hadicap, the girls scored as follows: Eileen Barker, 478; Marge Reineck, 355; Iva Currier, 475; Betty Hendrickson, 388; Ann Hergatt, 459.

Doubles: Mildred Hergatt, 446; Marge Reineck, 416; Total with handicap 1,162.

Singles: Iva Currier, 631; Ann Hergatt, 609; Mildred Hergatt, 574; Marge Reineck, 565; Berry Hendrickson, 557.

Moose loopsters coast to victory over Mansfield

After rolling up a 40 to 23 half time lead, the Norwalk Moose coasted to a 66-57 victory over the Rogers Diamonds of Mansfield, current leaders in their city loop by six games at the Junior High Saturday night.

Forwards Fred Bauman and Gordon Schaechterle led the Moose to victory with 21 and 16 points, respectively.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok