The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 69 years ago:

Libel suits of Monroeville man to be tried here

The Ohio State Supreme Court this week tossed back into the lap of the Huron County Common Pleas Court the two $5,000 libel suits of Harold W. Behrens against J.L. Leek, owner and publisher of the Spectator, and C.C. Lord, all of Monroeville.

Action by the high court in not certifying cases automatically returns them to the county common pleas court for trial.

Former Commmon Pleas Court Judge Edgar G. Martin upheld the defendants when the suits were originally filed here for action. He ruled on demurrers that the charge lacked sufficient grounds for action in court.

The suits were the outgrowth of a bitter political campaign in 1945 when Behrens was defeated for re-election as member of the board of public affairs.

He alleges he was libeled in a handbill which Lord had written and distributed, and which Leek had printed in his job shop.

Ensminger-Clark wedding takes place in Collins

The marriage of Miss Marcell Ensminger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Myron Ensminger of Norwalk, and WIlliam G. Clark, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ross Chapin, of Collins, took place Saturday, February 7th at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Louvain Thompson officiating at the double ring ceremony.

After the ceremony the wedding dinner was served at the home of the bride’s parents to the following guests: Mr. and Mrs. Ross Chapin, Robert Chapin and son, Charles Clark of Sandusky, Bryce Chapin, Miss Frances Ensminger, Hollis Ensminger, Morris Chapin, the bride and groom, Mr. and Mrs. William Clark and the hosts, Mr. and Mrs. Myron Ensminger.

Conservation speaker at annual guest night

Annual guest night was observed by Sally Deforest Chapter Wednesday evening at the DAR House. The regent, Miss Jane Powley, presided at the business session with Mrs. B.F. Patrick, chaplain, in charge of devotions and Mrs. Rex Bracy, National Defense Chairman, leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Mrs. R.A. Conners, chairman of the Good Citizenship Pilgrimage, introduced five contestants from Norwalk High School who had participated in the contest sponsored by the national organization; Miss Beverly Barr was presented a pin for the highest score in the contest. Mrs. Barbara Bowen, Miss Jane Henderson, Miss Lenore Reese and Miss Jeanette Woodworth also took part and were guests of the chapter.

Mrs. Clay Stackhouse, conservation chairman, introduced the speaker of the evening, A.R. Sanford, Northeastern Ohio District Conservationist, who gave an informative talk on conservation practices, especially stressing soil conservation.

Huron County D.A.V. auxiliary is organized

A new chapter of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary was organized for Huron County Tuesday evening at the Elks Club, with Cmdr. Leona Brown of the Erie County D.A.V. Auxiliary as organizing officer..

The officers of the newly formed Auxiliary are: Commander, Mrs. Fay McCreary; Sr. Vice Cmdr, Mrs. Thelma DeLamater; Jr. Vice Cmdr., Miss Irene Grosweiler; Chaplain, Mrs. Edna Vogus; Treasurer, Mrs. Pauline Kistmaker; Adjutant, Mrs. Mabel O’Neill; Patriotic Instructor, Mrs. Hazel DeLamater; Conductress, Mrs. Lois O’Dell; Sgt. at Arms, Mrs. Marie Bielefeld; Historian, Mrs. Helen Brady Musician, Mrs. Maudie Bell Kemper.

Coming Wednesday -—Feb. 15, 1948: Local insurance man has big year

Compiled by Andy Prutsok