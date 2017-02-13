The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 103 years ago:

Chamber of Commerce open meeting urges council to put matter up to vote of the people

The Resolution: Resolved. That it is the sense of this assemblage, and of the chamber of commerce, that the city council be recommended to submit the question of municipal ownership of an electric light and power plant to the voters of Norwalk.

The question of municipal ownership of an electric lighting and power plant and distribution system was given a thorough airing Wednesday night at the February session of the chamber of commerce. Fire station hall was filled to capacity. Every chair was taken, and standing room was at a premium. Men from all walks of life were there, and they seemed to be all of one opinion: doctors, lawyers, manufacturers, merchants, workingmen, farmers — all were there and all entered into the spirit of the session.

Municipal ownership was neck deep, it fairly dropped from everything and everybody.

Steel plant is anchored here

Rumors current that the machinery of the steel plant was being moved away and the plant gradually dismantled led to an investigation by the Reflector-Herald Thursday morning.

Manager Frazier scouts the idea.

“True, we have sold an old gas engine that has not been used for some time,” he said, “and shipped a big acid retort to Pittsburgh. But our plant is ready to start just as soon as we get orders. We have been engaged in special steel work. The Norwalk plant makes plow points, etc. and we are therefore dependent on the big Chicago factories. They are short on orders from the farmers and that affects us. I cannot say just how soon we will resume, but the shutdown will not be for long. Rest assured we will start the wheels just as soon as there is an indication of an upward trend of business.”

Sad death at Greenwich

Ambrose Frayer, a well known pioneer resident of Greenwich, died at his home in that village Wednesday morning at 5 o’clock at the advanced age of 94 years.

Mr. Frayer was the father of Mrs. J.H. Fulstow of this city, who was summoned to Greenwich yesterday by his death. His wife had been dead for a number of years. Burial will take place Friday morning in the Greenwich Cemetery.

Gave luncheon for recent bride

One of the prettiest social affairs given this season by the younger society set was that over which Miss Marie Lawrence presided as hostess Thursday afternoon, when she entertained her bridge club at a one o’clock luncheon at her home on South Linwood Avenue, in honor of Mrs. William Edgar Bell, a recent bride. A color scheme of red and white was brilliantly carried out in the decorations. The center of the table was graced with a large basket of red carnations and ferns, and the favors were tiny dolls gowned as miniature brides. The place cards were designed in red hearts. The luncheon was daintily served in four courses, covers being laid for Mrs. Bell, Miss Lucy Rule, Miss Belle Young, Miss SIone Jackson, Miss Grace Wickham, Miss Ruth Ramsey, Miss Marian Frazier, Miss Irene Schwarz, Mrs. Walter Pressing, Mrs. Clarence Day and the hostess.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok