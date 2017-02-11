Man to be tried for murder again

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 103 years ago:

To be tried for murder again

Bill Russell, the escaped convict, sent to the penitentiary for life from Huron County for complicity in the murder of Harry Noble, at Bellevue, nearly three years ago, is to be tried again for murder.

The news of Russell’s recapture in an Illinois town, after murdering a policeman, was recounted in the Reflector-Herald last week.

Bennett says they’re coming

Secy. Harry Bennett of the Huron County Automobile Club, says that the interest being manifested along the line of Main Market Road No. 1 in the Good Roads meeting to be held here Feb. 19 indicates that there will be a corking attendance.

He has letters from the clubs at Elyria, Bellevue, Clyde and Fremont saying they will send rousing delegations. Efforts are being made to have big attendance from Wakeman, Monroeville, C0llins and Townsend and also from other parts of the county.

Norwalk assessors named by Kiefer

District Tax Commissioner W.H. Kiefer today named another batch of assessors among the the three for the city of Norwalk, district No. 4, who are as follows: H.A. McDonald, William E. Harrison and J.H. Hargraves.

The others include A.B. French, Wakeman district No. 1; J.E. Lawrence, Greenfield district No. 18; Fred J. Truxell and George Zimmermacher, Chicago Junction, district No. 23.

The bunch, together with the eleven named a few days ago, have been called to appear before the district’s assessor for instruction Saturday afternoon at 2.

H.P. Minkler at death’s door

H.M. Minkler, a well know citizen of Berlin Heights, is lying at the point of death at his home there and his children have been summoned to his bedside. Thought not aged, he being 65, he is suffering from what is believed to be cancer of the stomach and practically hope of his recovery has been abandoned though he is making a game struggle for life and receives all the aid that love and skill can give him.

His son, M. Minkler, of this city, rural circulation manager for the Reflector-Heald, has been at his bedside for a couple of days as have two daughters, Mrs. Nichols and Mrs. Backus, of Peru and Miss Shaw and Miss Zilpha Minkler of Berlin Heights.

Coming Monday — Feb. 13, 1914: Municipal ownership given big boost

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok