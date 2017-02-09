The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 46 years ago:

Illness closes grade school

St. Paul Elementary School will be closed for the rest of the week because of an outbreak of sickness among students and teachers.

Twenty per cent of the 630 students in the elementary school were ill today. Three teachers also were out because of illness while five others were in their classrooms in spite of the fact they did not feel well.

The decision to close the school at the conclusion of classes today was made on the advice of Dr. George Linn, county health commissioner.

Symptoms of the illness include sore throat, headache and backache. Linn said the organism responsible for the illness has not been identified.

Hot-shooting Rider

(Photo caption) Western Reserve will be hoping for another good showing by Jim Weisenberger when it takes on Edison Friday in Milan. The 5-10 senior led the scoring with 17 points, last week as his team whipped Monroeville, one of the four contenders for first place in the Firelands Conference. The Riders are alone at the top of the heap now but must beat Edison to stay ahead of the Chargers and South Central.

No county funds for senior center

Huron County Commissioners this morning said they cannot help the Senior Center financially. “We wish we could help you, but I’m afraid we just can’t at the moment,” Commissioner Arthur Herner told the Rev. Paul Smith, who heads the Center’s Board of Trustees.

Rev. Smith had asked the county Jan. 21 to help make up a $1,800 deficit the Center faces this year because federal funds which helped start the Center are no longer available.

“A lot of people have the idea that it’s just a place people go to play cards,” Smith said of the Senior Center. In addition to recreational activities, Center members also make craft items to support their own programs and do community service work such as stuffing envelopes for charity organizations.

Brickner hired by state

Adam Brickner, who resigned as Norwalk service director last November because of what he called “political pressure,” is working with the state examiner’s division of the state auditor’s office.

He had been without a job until Feb. 1, when he was appointed to the office by state auditor Joe Ferguson.

Brickner was Norwalk’s service director from Oct. 1 to Nov. 23.

Pugh, Ohlemacher pin four to lead Truckers in mat victory

A pair of pins each by Dan Pugh and Jim Ohlemacher highlighted Norwalk’s victory in a triangular meet Saturday with Perkins and Upper Sandusky.

Pugh was beating Pirate Jake Austin in his first match 5-1 in the second period when he got the pin. Austin went on to pin Don Collins of Upper in the third round.

Ohlemacher, wrestling in the heavyweight class, bettered Dick Krider of Upper at 3:29 of the second period in his first match. Then in the final match of the meet the big man pinned Paul Szilc of Perkins.

Coming Friday — Feb. 10, 1914: Banquet for bankers

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok