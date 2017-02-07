The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 93 years ago:

Mayor recommends automobile for police department

At the meeting of the council this week Mayor A.C. Smith suggested it would be a good thing for the city to furnish an automobile for the police department.

Vice Mayor Heston remarked that the city had a motorcycle and got rid of it. This was back in 1916. The money obtained through the sale of the machine was to have been placed in a police automobile fund, but the money never was used for the purpose, it was remarked.

Mayor resigns Kiwanis Club

Bang!

Thursday the Norwalk Kiwanis Club criticizes Mayor Smith for his manner of enforcement of traffic laws, averring that his attitude is hurting business and keeping farmers away.

Thursday night, Mayor Smith resigns from the Kiwanis Club.

“I’m no longer a member,” he declared emphatically today. “The club should be standing behind an official in law enforcement instead of trying to roil the waters. I have resigned from the Kiwanis Club.

E.R. Malcolm made member of sinking fund board

E.R. Malcolm has been appointed a member of the board of sinking fund trustees to succeed J.R. Strutton who has given up this work because of other duties. Council Tuesday night, confirmed the appointment.

Dr. J. Schillig hits nail on head when doping out weather

Dr. J. Schillig, Norwalk’s weather prophet, apparently has hit the nail on the head again for this season with his forecast issued at the beginning of winter. The prophet said the winter would be marked by short spells of intensely cold weather, by much rain, and by mild spells. The weather, so far, has been as predicted. Rainfall this winter has been the heaviest in years for the season.

Coming Wednesday — Feb. 8, 1971: Snow closes schools; water main bursts on Gallup Ave.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok