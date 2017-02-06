The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 93 years ago:

Edwin Prentiss to observe his 98th birthday

Edwin Prentiss, believed to be the oldest man in Huron County, will celebrate his 98th birthday tomorrow at his home in Monroeville. He has been in ill health about a month but is reported considerably improved.

About three years ago, a sheep attacked Mr. Prentiss and broke his leg. The aged man also has been ill with pneumonia a number of times within the last few years. But his amazing vitality has enabled him to recover from these attacks.

Dan Seright is kicked by mule

Dan Seright, of Clarksfield, who was kicked in the face by a mule last Sunday, will recover. A physician took seven stitches in his face, five on the chin and two over one eye. No bones were broken.

Pin cushion hides watch and $20 at Huron County home

A woman’s gold watch and a $20 gold piece, hidden how long ago no one knows, in a pin cushion at the Huron County home, has been found by Maggie Calholly, an inmate of the institution.

The other day, the finder began to search in a pin cushion for needles that she believed had become thoroughly embedded. The unusual weight of the cushion aroused her curiosity and she finally became aware that it contained hard objects. The woman removed the cover and found the valuables. She turned them over to headquarters. The coin bears the date 1900.

Efforts to learn who owned the property have failed. Superintendent F. P. Van Dereer, in recognition of the integrity of the finder, has given the watch and coin to her.

Willard basketball team has narrow escape from train

Willard High School basketball players returning from a game in Sandusky Saturday night, had a narrow escape when a broken automobile steering arm resulted in the wheels of the machine being wedged between the Nickel Plate railroad tracks at a crossing in the Columbus-Sandusky Pike east of Bellevue.

A passenger train on the other track missed the machine by less than two feet only a few minutes after it got stuck. A railroad fuse was used by Edward W. Lauthbough, driver, to signal a freight train to stop before it reached the automobile. None of the boys were injured.

