The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 93 years ago:

Springstead faces trial here on murder charge

Frank Springstead, 43, Fitchville twp. farmer, went to trial this morning in common pleas court here on the charge of murder in the second degree.

He was indicted for the slaying of J.F. Briggs, 63, of Norwalk.

Springstead, it is stated, is pleading self-defense. There is no indication it is given out, of a defense based on the grounds of insanity.

There are six women on the jury. Only two vestrymen were excused from jury service. They are Sherman Blackman of New London and S.J. Chapin of Norwalk. Both said they had formed opinions through what they had read and heard.

David Springstead, brother of the defendant, was the only witness examined this morning.

The brother testified that before the shooting, Frank Springstead and the slain man had engaged in a scuffle. The witness said his brother had quarreled with him and said that when the defendant in the case started to shoot the gun, he feared that perhaps he was about to shoot him. He testified that if he remembered rightly, Briggs, Mrs. Briggs and himself had had a drink or two of hard cider.

Mrs. Ferguson, estimable lady, goes to reward

Mrs. Emma Root Ferguson died at 8:50 p.m. Saturday at the family home of her only child, Ora, northeast of Milan where she was taken weeks ago on account of failing health and a helpless condition. She was 73 years of age. The decedent was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Josiah Root, pioneer farm residents of Milan twp.

The remains will be brought to her late home in Milan on Main Street, where the funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon

She leaves a half sister, Mrs. Anna Taylor, and several other relatives in the Root family. The nature of the decedent was always quiet and reserved, preferring home to any other place. She had many friends and neighbors who will miss her.

Athletics subject of Presbyterian men’s meeting next Sunday

Next Sunday morning will be athletic morning for the Men’s class of the Presbyterian church.

Addresses will be made by C.C. Patterson, superintendent of schools, and Carl Seibel and Lloyd Van Nest, high school athletic coaches.

The speakers will dwell on the great good that results from the influence of clean athletics on character. The public is invited. Members of athletic teams are urged to attend.

Norwalk still has chance to win in basketball race

With a record of three games won and one lost, Norwalk still leads the Little Big Seven basketball teams and stands a good chance of winning the pennant.

When the Sandusky game is analyzed carefully, it can be seen that Nrowalk played up to form. When a team is shooting baskets better from the center of the floor than it does form close up, as did Sandusky, that team is a hard one to beat. But not once in 1,000 times does a team have such luck as Sandusky did here Friday and Norwalk probably will not be forced to face such odds the rest of the season.

The fact remains that Norwalk out-passed Sandusky and took by far the greater number of short shots. That the team is game was shown by the fact that it came up from behind and tied the score at the end of the regular playing period and twice in the two over time periods.

Edison birthplace is equipped for electric service

The little brick house in Milan, near here, in which Thomas A. Edison was born nearly seventy-seven years ago, was electrically illuminated this week for the first time.

Until this week, kerosene lamps were used. The house with approximately an acre of land is owned by Edison. A second cousin of his, Miss Marietta Atwood, is the occupant.

The introduction of electric illumination to the birthplace of the man who originated it passed practically unnoticed in Milan.

Coming Monday — Feb. 6, 1924: Edwin Prentiss to observe his 98th birthday

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok