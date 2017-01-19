The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 41 years ago:

Jim Seitz may run for county board

Buildng contractor James Seitz of Norwalk has taken out petitions to run for Huron County Commissioner.

Seitz, 43, is a Democrat. He is seeking the seat currently held by commissioner Donald Robertson, a Republican who has said he will not run again this fall.

Seitz has served on the Norwalk Park Commission, the city Blue Ribbon Committee that recommended the city’s half per cent income tax, and is active in Norwalk Boosters.

Seitz was named a “man of the year” by the Norwalk Jaycees last year and was honored for local service by the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce last fall.

Youth’s recover ‘miracle’

A 15-year-old rural Collins youth, critically injured when he was struck by an auto while walking home Dec. 10, was discharged from Elyria Memorial Hospital Friday.

Dean Franklin will spend a few days at home with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Franklin, before traveling to the Ohio State University campus to undergo therapy at Dodd Hall, a rehabilitation center there, according to Mrs. Franklin.

The former Edison High wrestler is partially paralyzed, but his family is hopeful therapy will help.

25-year-employee

(Photo caption) Robert W. Dickman, 17 High St., serviceman in charge for Columbia Gas of Ohio in the Norwalk area, has become a member of the Columbia Gas System Quarter Century Club after completing 25 years of service this month. He will receive an award at a banquet honoring long-time employees later this year.

Huron County District is ‘superior’

The Huron Soil and Water Conservation District has been awarded a “superior” rating and named one of the top 18 Ohio districts.

The presentations were made at the state Federation of Soil and Water Districts Service awards program last week.

Directing the Huron district are Robert Gray, Chase Heyman, John Feichiner, Lee Buckingham and Malcolm Smith.

Coming Friday —- Jan. 20, 1915: Minstrel parade by Elks a hit

Compiled by Andy Prutsok