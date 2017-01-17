The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 41 years ago:

Cable TV announces increase

Continental Cablevision confirmed Friday it would raise its monthly rate by 90 cents in February.

The Reflector reported more than week ago that the monthly rate would go up to $6.75. Company officials would not confirm it at the time.

Friday Norwalk manager Paul Clasen made public a letter to city council explaining the rate increase.

Modular units trucked in for new apartments

Modular apartment units pre-assembled in a Columbus factory are being trucked into an apartment development off Executive Drive.

The garden apartment project is called “The Oaks” by its Columbus-area developers, Landvest, Inc.

The development will have 61 apartments. Forty-seven of those will be one bedroom apartments, four two bedroom apartments and 10 furnished studio apartments.

Norwalk’s press flattens Bucyrus

Norwalk High School pressing with reckless abandon, forced Bucyrus into 22 turnovers here Friday night and won its second Northern Ohio League basketball game of the season 69-47. Both victories have come over the last place Redmen.

“We never abandoned the press,” said Trucker Coach John Schroeder. “Usually when you get in foul trouble, you get out of it. That’s what we did the first time we played them, and they shot well during those middle quarters.”

...”They held us together,” said Schroeder. “With four fouls on (Dave) Scherz, (Jeff) Orwick and (Robin) Hite, the bench had to do the job. We don’t have any letdown when we use our bench. We consider them almost starters.”

Willard goes up by 3 in NOL race

Willard Coach Bob Haas had said a key to his team’s season would be a victory over Upper Sandusky. He got just that Friday night, but only after being pressed to the limit by the always-tough Rams 49-44.

The Crimson Flashes now have a three-game lead over both Bellevue and Galion.

St. Paul’s Trares, Gross awe Mounties

Mapleton Coach Tom Gaus looked at his assistant Bob Harper and commented, “Can you beleive shooters like that?”

The two were witnessing the 1-2 scoring punch of St. Paul’s Duane Trares and Joe Gross, a combination that was in the process of humbling their Mapleton team 71-53 Friday night at the Junior High.

The Flyers left little doubt about who was the most ready three minutes into the game. Even though facing full court pressure which St. Paul Coach Roger Holman expected, the Flyers had little problem breaking it and then just put in the air whenever they came close to the bucket. Making nine of 18 shots in the first peirod, St. Paul went up 18-8 at the first break.

