The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 74 years ago:

Finds sister’s gold ring lost 55 years ago:

Carl Westein of 65 Wooster Street, recently found a gold ring set with garnets that had been lost 55 years in the yard of the Westein home.

It was owned by his sister, Mayme Westein, who lost the ring when she was 14 years old. The ring has been reconditioned by an out-of-town jeweler and has been returned to the owner apparently as good as new.

Man carrying jug of cider is arrested

Elgie Turner, of the Plaza Hotel, who was arrested early this morning by Patrolman Taylor and Chapin at Benedict and Seminary, on the charge of the being under the influence of liquor, has been fined $5 and costs of $12.20.

He is said to have had a jug of cider in his possession and that he was noisy.

NHS symphonic band to give concert

The Norwalk High School Symphonic Band will initiate it’s winter series of concerts this weekend...

The “Hour of Music” concerts are held in the high school auditorium. There is no charge for admission.

The membership of this year’s band includes:

Flutes — Dorothy Lawrence, Kathleen Alt, Frances Wilcox.

Oboe -—Martha Stevenson.

Saxophones -—Marjorie Miller, Don Ryerson, Mary McPherson, Jim Fitch.

Bassoons -—Barbara Schock, Charles Rhinehart.

French Horns -—Virginia Bracey, Jean Sandow, Mary Tite, Herbert Schick, Herbert Pfeiffer.

Trumpets — Al Peirce, Fred Kemp, Bill Young, Leland Day, Robert Newton, Shirley O’Dell.

Trombones — Wayne Goodsite, Clarice Kurtz, Lois Hudson, Cornel Kellogg.

Baritones -—Kenneth Wildman, Robert Stark.

Tuba — Arnold Gregory.

Percussions -—Carol Pool, Corrine McCabe, Betty Cartwright, Lois White, Betty Homan.

Clarinets -—Al Morely, Mary Alice White, Joan Orr, Regina Schaechterle, Barbara Rule, Ruth Alt, Rosemarie Hoyt, Frances Hawk, Gloria Hawley, Mary Orr, Jean Nicholas, Donna Stoutenburg, Joan Tucker, Virginia Showers, Lenore Feicht, Joan WIlcox, Donna Willis.

Alto Clarinets -—Judith Brunner, Pat Nabring.

Bass Clarinets - Connie Turrittin, Ruth Jacobs

Cellos -—Marjoie Hummon, Ruth Kramb.

String Basses -—Lawrence Leau, June Hudson, Nina Mae Norton.

Elks initiate Henry Edwards, Cleveland Indian

Norwalk Elk’s Lodge had an impressive initiation of candidates last evening when 100 members saw an entire staff of Past Exalted Rulers put on the initiation work for 5 well-known candidates, states Milt Justice, secretary of the Lodge.

The offericers were: Exalted Ruler Jack Lais; Leading Knight, Alton Thomas; Loyal Knight, Wesley Price; Lecturing Knight, Jack Orebaugh, Esquire, George Roberts; Chaplain, Father Quinlan; Tyler, Frank Adelman.

Fred Cole was appointed Exalted Ruler in the absence of Leighton Battles, who enlisted in the armed forces and is now stationed at Camp Doran, Miss.

The candidates follow: Henry Edwards (Cleveland Indians baseball player), F.L. Nolan (district manager of Schine’s Theatre for this area), Sam Fitzsimmons (local manager of the Schine’s Theatre); C.H. Cattanach of Norwalk; and Paul Kinney of Collins.

Sgt. L.D. McConekey, who is stationed with the U.S. Marine’s Recruiting office at Cleveland (Leading Knight), closed the lodge.

Coming Monday -—Jan. 16, 1943: Charles R. Bishop, aviation cadet, fatally injured

Compiled by Andy Prutsok