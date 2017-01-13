The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 74 years ago:

Contingent of Draft Board No. 1 to enter service

The following selectees of Huron County Draft Board No. 1 will leave Saturday for Camp Perry to be inducted into services:

Robert F. Conney, George D. Combs, William E. Rupp, Frederick A. Hersha, Robert J. Meesig, John J. Farmer, Vincent A. Vogus, Joe E. Lyons, Kenneth L. Arnold, Fordyce Carty, Willard Adams, Joseph Trendowicz, Ted W. Heller, John T. Edwards, John H. Fifer, Jerome U. Reckart, Nelson L. Lehnert, Cletus H. Weisenberger, Floyd O. Smeltz, Franklin E. Sinner, Richard C. Ruffing, Thomas A. Hankings, Carl F. Rhoad.

Lyle F. O’Dell, Kenneth K. Sisinger, Harry D. Lock, Charles E. Daugherty, Glenn E. Cronk,. Lucian S. Grossweiller, Howard J. Mahl, Claude H. Smith, Wesley A. Preston, Edward R. Boose, Donald P. Rose, Herman E. Rice, Paul E. Cummings. Forrest O. Hellern, Lyle C. Berner, Lafrance C. Hilson, Merill R. Myers, Harley C. Hoyles, Edward D. Finn, Walter M. Weser, Charles E. Gross, Richard D. Hill, Vincent A. Stieber and Russell E. Pickett.

Huron County Banking Company has its annual election

The 61st Annual Meeting of the stockholders of the Huron County Banking Company was held in the banking rooms of the Bank Tuesday evening, January 12, at 7:30.

J.F. Ernsthausen, the president, presided. A large number of stockholders were present in person or by proxy. Statements showed total resources of the bank at the close of business for the year to be $5,370,714.09, an increase of about $1,000,000 over the close of last year.

All the members of the board of directors were re-elected, consisting of J.F. Ernsthausen, Ed L. Young, L.A. Heston, R.L. Morse, F.P. Link, B.C. Taber, W.R. Pruner, O.E. Hettell, J.R. Gerken, C.V. Martin and J.S. Fangboner.

Commissioners name W.D. Terry ditch director

The county commissioners have again named County Engineer Wilbur D. Terry to the office of county ditch supervisor.

This move, it is stated, has resulted in quite a saving. James Esker, a deputy in the engineer’s office, has been detailed the duties of ditch supervisor.

Prints picture of Norwalk air officer

In Monday’s Toledo Blade appears a picture of J.B. Suhr of Norwalk, a second lieutenant. It is mentioned in an accompanying item of Lieut. Suhr is a graduate of the San Angelo, Tex. flying field for Bombardiers. The Blade also printed a picture of 2nd lieutenant W.J. Sprow Jr. of Sandusky.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok