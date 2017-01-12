The top stories in the Reflector-Herald on this date 74 years ago:

Mayor Dudley has made application for enlistment

Joe E. Dudley, Norwalk insurance man, who when elected Republican mayor of this city at the age of 31, in 1940, became the youngest mayor of Ohio, has applied for enlistment in the U.S. Army as a Volunteer Officers’ Candidate.

On Monday, he passed the physical and preliminary mental tests at Camp Perry. If accepted, he will take three months of basic training and three months of training in an officers’ candidate school.

Named vestrymen at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

The annual meeting of the parish of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church was held last evening in the church with Rev. C.H. Gross, rector, presiding.

The annual reports were read and approved and the following were elected to the vestry for a term of 3 years: Messrs. Tom Taber, John Orebaugh, W.R. Pruner, Ray Bowers and Dr. R.C. Gill.

The vestry will hold a meeting in the near future at which they will elect new officers.

Electrical store closed by E.L. Ward

Edward L. Ward has closed out his electrical service and supplies business at 28 Benedict Ave. and has moved his stock to his residence, 130 Benedict Ave. pending the close of the war. Mr. Ward was unable to keep up his supply of stock because of priorities.

Funeral services are conducted for A.L. Husted

Funeral services were held for Arthur L. Husted, aged 80 years, Sunday at Utter-McKinley Chapel, Glendale, Calif., Jan. 10, 1943.

Mr. Husted died at the General Hospital at Los Angeles Thursday, Jan. 7, after a short period of illness.

He was a native of Norwalk, a life member of the B.P.O.E. lodge at Norwalk, of which he was also a charter member, and a member of the American Federation of Musicians, retired, of Toledo.

Mr. Husted was ell known in musical circles throughout the United States and was considered one of the finest flutists having played in many of the nation’s most famous symphony orchestras. He at one time was engaged in the tobacco business at Norwalk.

Coming Friday — Jan. 13, 1943: Contingent of Board No. 1 to enter service

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok