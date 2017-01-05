Pair of local scouts earn Eagle awards

The top stories in the Reflector-Herald on this date 55 years ago:

Present 2 Eagle awards

Court of Honor for Troop 234, Knights of Columbus troop of the Boy Scouts of America, was highlighted last night by the presentation of Eagle awards to Gary Mack, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Mack, 26 Rosedale Blved., and Michael Kiser, son of Mr. and Mrs. John William Kiser, 44 Rosedale Boulevard.

The presentation of these two awards by Mayor Louis G. Frey boosted the number of Eagle Scouts in Troop 234 to five. The other three Eagles from the troop are Robert Heyman, Thomas Cole and William Lodermeier. At the court of honor Cole received a silver palm to go with his Eagle award and Lodermeier received a bronze palm.

A Life Scout rank was presented during the court to Thomas Lodge and Micahel Schaffer received his Star Scout rating. Other ranks distributed at the court of honor were: First Class, Donald Flood and Michael Seffani; Second Class, Charles Boose, RIchard Hillman, Mark Catalano; Tenderfoot, Dave Hipp, Lester Mesker Michael Helmstetter and Tim Kline.

Wakeman FTA elects roster

WAKEMAN — Peggy O’Brian was elected president of the Future Teachers of America in Western Reserve High School at a recent meeting.

Elected to serve with her were Roberta Brucker, vice president; Beatrice Wiles, treasurer; Peggy Grady, secretary; Janet O’Brian , student council; Rex Metz, news reporting; Scott Gibson, paliamentarian; and Mike Todd, Historian.

Truckers upend Willard in NOL opener

Very little could be learned on where the strength lays in the Northern Ohio League last night as all of the expected favorites came up with victories.

Trucker Coach Grant Walls credited his defense for his team’s big 62-33 win over Willard.

The statement made by Walls was nothing but the truth. The Willard Club was held to their lowest total by far last night, including one field goal in the third quarter. The game, a real squeaker in the first half, broke wide open after the dressing room conference.

The Big Blue held a slim lead for four minutes of the first quarter until center Dick Homes of the Flashes connected on his second field goal to send his club into a 7-6 lead. A foul shot by forward John Schroeder then tied the game at 7-all a few seconds later.

The visiting club scored four quick points, two on a tip-in by Holmes and a pair form the line by forward Monk Adams to take a 12-9 first quarter lead...

...Schroeder put on a fine display of offense and defense in the final period. Leading the winners to an 18-point period with four field goals and a foul shot for nine points. The big junior tallied just two points less than the entire Willard team

