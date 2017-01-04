Would-be celebrity leaves bad check wak

The top stories in the Reflector-Herald on this date 55 years ago:

Would-be celebrity leaves bad check wake

At least three area business men are smarting this morning from the sting of their visit by a “celebrity.” In the last two weeks of December, a “Jonathan Winters type” started making the rounds in Norwalk.

At first appearance, the “character” seemed to relish the mistaken identity which would draw stares from those around him. He took pleasure in at first entertaining and later boring bartenders, bar customers and anyone else within hearing distance with his Jonathan Winters jokes and impressions.

After the gag began to wear thin he would tell his listeners, who by this time were more than suspicious, that he was not Jonathan Winters but only a look-alike who has known the comic in the past. He said he was a salesman, but was a “frustrated thespian” who had worked with Winters in stock performances.

The name he signed on his checks was Clifford M. MacLeod Jr., and it is that signature that has the area business men “all shook up.” It appears the checks are on worthless slips of paper which cost the business men of the vicinity $100.

Patrol, auxiliary officers

New officers of the Huron County Chapter of the State Highway Patrol Auxiliary were installed last night at the Ken-Bur-Bel Post 41 of the American Legion. They are W.B. Johnson, lieutenant; Douglas Fry, outgoing captain; Maurice Fishbaugh, captain; and Nelson Lonz, adjutant. Also shown are Frank Nedveski and Patrolman Charles Beverage of Post 39. Ohio State Patrol.

Norwalk student embarks for Valencia, Spain

A junior at Lake Erie College in Painsville, Miss Anne Lowe, embarked on the Europebound liner, S.S. United States, Dec. 28 for several weeks of study and two of travel as a participant in the Lake Erie College Winter Term Abroad for all its juniors.

Miss Lowe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earle Lowe, 161 West Main St., will study on a college project for a full college term at the University of Valencia in Spain and will live with a family native to the area. She will return to the United States with her 103 classmates for the spring term at Lake Erie.

Wallsmen battle Willard tomorrow night

A former champion will meet a defending champion tomorrow night at the Norwalk High gym as the Willard Flashes move into town to face the Norwalk High Truckers, making a desperate effort to clinch their second Northern Ohio League crown in as many years.

The game, rated as a toss-up, will probably go a long way in determining the final outcome of the league race. Both clubs are in good physical condition for the game and both are coming into the title with winning records in independent play...

...The Willard team probably has one of the best scoring attacks in the area with any member of the starting five capable of hitting in double figures on any given night.

At present, center Dick Holmes (6’4”) is the leading scorer but his average has dropped from 23 prior to the Fremont game to a meager 15 points in his last five outings.

Dick Williams, a 6’3” starting forward, has come along in fine style, taking up the slack in the club’s scoring. He has poured through 66 points in the last four games. Coupled with Monk Adams (6’1”) on the other side, the pair have amassed 168 points in the last six games.

The guards will be Jack RIchards (5’10”) and Spider Webb (5’8”). Richards turned in a hair-raising 22 points against Sandusky St. Mary last week, while Webb has a 27-point total in his last two games.

Coach Grant Walls will use the usual lineup as in the Ashland game last Friday night. It will have Dallas Newton at the pivot, while John Schroeder and Melvin Blackburn will work at the forwards, Alex Dolow and Tom Penfield will be the guards.

As first substitutes, Walls will use Bob Factor, Harry Meagrow and Terry Albright.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok