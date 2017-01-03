Greenwich area boy dies, victim of stray bulllet

The top stories in The Reflector-Herald on this date 55 years ago:

Greenwich area boy dies, victim of stray bullet

A 22-caliber bullet found in a tree near where Dale Ray, eight-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ray, Greenwich RD1, was fatally shot Sunday has been positively identified as coming from a rifle being used by a neighbor boy to hunt crows with at the time of the accident.

The Sheriff’s Department said that the bullet removed from the boy’s head will be sent to the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation at London. O., for positive identification as coming from the same rifle.

The Ray boy died yesterday afternoon at the Cleveland Clinic where he had been taken following the Monday afternoon accident at the home of his uncle, Clifford Odson, Elmwood Drive.

The Greenwich Police Department said that Donald Enzor, 13, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Enzor, Kwiffent St., had admitted that he was shooting crows from the back porch of his home at the time of the accident and had fired in the direction of the Odsen home, one-half mile away.

School board elects Gerken

E.J. Gerken was elected president of the Norwalk City School District Board of Education at last night’s special reorganization meeting. Mr. Gerken had been serving as vice president of the city school board prior to his elevation by fellow members.

Named to serve as vice president of the board for the coming term was Dale Olsen, a veteran member of the board. Mr. Gerken replaced George F. Linn, who retired and did not run for reeleciton in November.

Birth-days marked at sheriff office

In the lighter side of the news from the Sheriff’s Department today, Deputy Sheriff Roland C. Henry Jr. announced the birth of a baby girl this morning to his wife, Linda.

Today also marks the birthday of Sheriff John Borgia and of the grandmother of Deputy Henry’s baby girl, Mrs. Roland C. Henry Sr.

Smith’s mark 50th year

Celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception Sunday at the Elks Country Club will be Mr. and Mrs. Herman E. Smith, 123 Milan Ave.

Residents of Norwalk for the past 29 years, Mr. and Mrs. Smith have three children, Mrs. Lillian Gates, Willard; Mrs. Pauline Kadow, Castalia; and Donald E. of Norwalk. There are eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Coming Wednesday — Jan. 4, 1962: Would-be celebrity leaves bad check wake

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok