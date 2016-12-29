Norwalk parents hear from Marine sone

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 66 years ago:

Norwalk parents hear from Marine son now in Pusan

The first word from their son, Sgt. Fred Heckelman, 21, since Thanksgiving was heard today by Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hecklman, 33 South Garden.

Sgt. Heckelman, whose letter was postmarked “Pusan, Korea,” wrote that as a member of the Fifth Marine Corps he was stationed in northeast Korea prior to the big Chinese push.

“Hell broke out and we had to fight every inch in termperatures of 24 degrees below zero,” Sgt. Heckelman wrote. He said that his outfit was among the UN troops successfully evacuated from the seaport of Hungnam last Monday.

Sgt. Heckelman enlisted in the Marine Corps Nov. 1, 1948, and has been overseas since last Aug. 2.

Coach William Mazzocco’s Flyers host cage tournament

Coach William Mazzocco’s St. Paul Flyers will be hosts to three other area schools tonight in a holiday cage tournament that will bring cage fans one of the best basketball exhibitions in this area.

Milan and Margaretta high schols open the cage carnival at 7:30 p.m. while Coach Mazzocco’s Flyers will tangle with Huron at 8:45 p.m. in the second game of the evening.

St. Paul has not met Huron during the season as yet, but will be facing the favored Tigers in the second tame tonight. Huron has averaged 44 points per game while holding its opponents to 34.5.

The Flyers have won seven out of 10 starts so far this season and may surprise the heavily favored Huron team which has romped over Wakeman, Birmingham, Berlin Heights and Oberlin.

Jaycees, Truckers and NCCY win City League cage games

Jaycees, Norwalk Truck Lines and NCCY all came through last night with victories in the Park and Recreation Board’s basketball league played at the local Armory.

Jaycees in the opener outpointed the North Fairfield team 37 to 33. Irvin Maxwell counted 17 points for the winners while Claude Martin racked up 15. Bob Mooser for North Fairfield swished in 12 markers. The win puts them in a tie for the lead with the Moose.

All five Norwalk Truck Lines players hit the scoring column for a barrage of points against Stimmond’s Pontiac and when the final tally was recorded, the Truckers held a 26 to 15 halftime lead.

In the nitecap of the triple header, NCCY swept passt Bank Billards 51 to 20. Bob Berry headed the winner’s scoring with 24 points while John Hepp counted 11.

Methodists join in prayer for peace

Local Methodists will joing Sunday, Dec. 31, with the denomination’s nearly nine million members for a national mid-century prayer for peace, it was announced today by the Rev. Robert Reed Dieterich, pastor of First Methodist Chuch.

He said the call to special prayer was sounded by the Methodist Council of Bishops and the Church’s General Board of Evangelism “in view of the exceptionally grave condition of the world today.”

Coming Friday — Dec. 30, 1950: Stricken family express thanks for assistance

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok