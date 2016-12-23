The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 66 years ago:

Peirce hurt in auto crash

Frank H. Peirce, Huron County’s representative to the Ohio State Assembly, was injured in a traffic mishap shortly before 11 a.m. this morning at the intersection of Rt. 18 and the Hartland Center Road.

He was brought to the Memorial Hospital with undetermined injuries.

Although details of the mishap were not immediately available, it was reported that Mr. Peirce’s car had collided with a truck.

Seek stranger who passed check for alleged funeral

The Barton Flower Shop last evening accepted a $55 check in payment of an $18 order of flowers from a stranger who, according to police, had arranged a spurious funeral with the Orebaugh Funeral Service.

Police stated that the stranger, who said his name was James L. Reed, earlier in the afternoon had registered at the Avalon Hotel and then proceeded to the funeral parlors where he arranged for the burial of a “sister” whose body he said was being brought here by train from another city.

The check he presented to Barton’s was drawn on a Rushville, Ind. bank.

After passing the check, and receiving $37 change, the stranger disappeared, police reported.

Seven Norwalk youths listed in draft call for January

Seven youths from Norwalk and vicinity are included among the 30 men who have been listed for induction call Jan. 23, in the county’s quota for next month, it was announced today by the Huron County Draft Board.

The Norwalkians listed are: Arnold A. Adelman, Donald L. Weisenberger, Ernest J. Wilcox, Edward H. Zicker, Dale R. Bruner, Edward J. Dolegs and James H. Frey.

Hospital employees Christmas party

Miss Edith Coontz, superintendent of Memorial Hospital, entertained the employees of the hospital at a delightful Christmas party Thursday evening at the Nurse’s Residence on West Main St.

A beautifully decorated Christmas tree, colorful balloons and lighted candles made a holiday setting for the party. The guests also enjoyed the lovely red roses sent by Mr. and Mrs. George S. May.

Nativity pageant at the First Baptist Church

The Young Adult’s Class (The 49’ers), of the First Baptist Church will present an original pageant of the Nativity at the church in a special Christmas Evening Vesper Service beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The characters of the pageant and those who portrayed them are: Ammiel, a bard, Graford Goot; Zadok, a shepherd, Arthur Basile; Miriam, a shepherdess, Maxine Souslin; Benjamin, a shepherd, Louis Penfield; David, a shepherd boy, Richard Paplinski; Angel, Lorana Grosswiler; Herod, the king, George Souslin; Jotham, his guard, Maynard Hart; Doris, a slave girl, Dorothy Hutchmacher; Tamar, a slave girl, Madeline Penfield; Jospeh, Carol Grosswiler; Mary, Katharine Tucker.

Coming Saturday — Dec. 24, 1950: Sheriff admits to jaywalking when hit by car

