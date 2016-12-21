The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 99 years ago:

Big crowd at tonight’s game

A record breaking crowd for an opening game is expected to be on hand tonight when Norwalk’s high school basketball team meets the Imperial Five, composed of the same players that brought the state championship to Huron last year on the Armory floor.

Seats went on sale at Cook’s cigar store and the advance sale of reserved seats was unusually large. Practically all of the college students who are home for the holiday vacation showed their intention of attending the game by reserving a seat.

Coach Detrick of the Norwalk team, who last year coached the state champion Huron team, is making no predictions on the outcome of the game. He announces the local players are tackling a tough proposition for their first game and that it will be no disgrace for them if they lose. On the other hand, if they win he says you can expect great things from them during the coming season. He is generally encouraged over the showing made by the players in practice and states that if the huron team appeared here later in the season there is no doubt but that Norwalk would defeat it.

Real class to this beggar

Area “high toned” beggar, one who believed in riding around in livery rigs and taxi cabs, was picked up by the police last evening and notified that Norwalk could get along nicely without his presence.

The man, who have his name as R.J. Farel and his home as New York City, has been around the city for several days. He has been hiring a rig every day at a local livery stable, telling the proprietor he was a tea salesman. With the aid of this rig he canvassed practically the the entire city, begging. He was badly crippled and gave a hard-luck story that worked on the sympathy of nearly everyone he approached and he received some liberal donations.

When his case was reported to the police and they went to look for him, the found that he had abandoned the livery rig in favor of a taxi cab. When placed under arrest he agreed to leave the city at once if released so he was placed on a train and sent on his way.

Xmas cheer marks display of meat

One of the niftiest Xmas displays ever seen in a Norwalk meat market is at E.J. Lentz’s this week. Not only are the show windows and display cases filled with Xmas cheer, but a booth has been erected at one side to display the various choice cuts of meat and it is most attractive. Dainty Xmas lights are festooned through the canopied top, and Xmas bells are interspersed with hams and bacon. Roasts and finely prepared viands are set on the table in tempting array. One whole side of the shop is given over to poultry — chickens, ducks and turkeys. The whole shop is permeated with Xmas cheer.

Co. G boy home for Xmas

Peral Trace, popular Norwalk boy, a member of Co. G. down at Camp Sheridan, Montgomery, Ala., arrived home this morning on a seven-day furlough gained because of the severe illness of his sister. Trace, who is now quartermaster sergeant, is looking fine as a fiddle and says the boys in camp are all doing fine. “Folks must not worry about us for we are fine and dandy,” he said. “There is positively no drinking for it can’t be had, and there is absolutely no immorality. It is as nice and clean a set of fellows as you could find and physically we are all as hard as nails.

He said no one knows for sure, but there is a general belief the boys will leave for France within a few weeks. He says there will probably be no one home for Xmas as no furloughs are being given out.

Coming Thursday — Dec. 22, 1917: City offices being moved to new home

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok