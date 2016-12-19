Court changes name of Chicago Junction to Willard

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 99 years ago:

Court gives new name to Chicago Jct.

Chicago Junction is no longer Chicago Junction, but is now Willard. The name of this bustling Huron County railroad town was officially and legally changed by Judge Young in common pleas court Saturday afternoon.

Residents of the town have long been discontent with its name because of the fact that it was too long and confusing. Mail addressed to persons there was frequently carried to Chicago, Ill. and often lost or greatly delayed in reaching its destination. There were numerous other objections to the name, one of the chief of which was the Junction part of the name, which tended to indicate a small village.

Recently the citizens circulated a petition to ask the court to change the name to Willard in honor of the president of the B. and O. Railroad. Practically everyone in the town signed the petition.

Viola, three centuries old, is property of Norwalk man

There’s mystery, tragedy, romance and a lot of humor in the story of an old viola — a cross between a bass violin and cello — owned by C.F. Jackson of this city.

Carpenters repairing the old Connecticut homestead of Dr. John G. Orbin at Lakeville found the old “fiddle,” dust-covered, in the attic. For more than a quarter of a century of its more than three centuries of existence, it had lain there, forgotten. Broken and missing parts have been replaced and today it is an excellent musical instrument, although undoubtedly the oldest of its kind in this country.

In fact there are only two instruments in the world known to be older. There is a viola in the Paris Museum supposed to have been made in 1400, and in Warwick Castle, England, there is a violin made in 1578.

Musty records have been searched and part of its story pieced together. The only glimpse into its dim days of glory is an inscription, part of which is barely legible on the side of the instrument. It reads: “G Bellini ann 1584 Napoli...” What of life it saw in sunny Italy can only be surmised.

The chain of circumstances that brought it to its present owner began 125 years ago when Capt. William Churchill, a New York ship owner, picked it up at an Italian port.

The captain made his home in New York at a famous old hostel on Fulton Street run by Charles and Thomas Orton. Here his invalid wife lived during his absence at sea. His wife forged a strong friendship with Miss Beulah Orton of Tyringham, who came to New York to vist her relatives and before her death obtained the promise of Miss Orton to marry Capt. Churchill after her death. This promise was fulfilled. On the wedding day, Capt. Chuchill was struck by the musical ability of new father-in-law, Azariah Orton, and pressed the old fiddle to him.

Orton decided to lead the church choir with his new instrument. Music had been barred from the village church as a profanation of the house of worship and a device of the Evil One, and it was only after a bitter feud that the fiddle won and the choir sang to it strains. Then Orton died.

Deacon Tyrrell was a member of the choir and when he wasn’t cobbling the boots and shoes of the villagers he practiced on the viola until he mastered it. He led the choir until a wealthy New Yorker presented an organ to the church.

The viola was relegated to the background and finally reached the attic of Dr. John Orton, where it was finally found. The viola has been owned by Orton’s father, and his father’s father, whose wife was Abigail Jackson, a great aunt of C.F. Jackson, present owner of the viola.

At the death of Dr. Orton’s father the viola had been appraised and sold to the son for $1. Mr. Jackson obtained the viola and other valuable antiques from Dr. Orton’s sister.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok