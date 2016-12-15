The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 37 years ago:

Tragedy didn’t keep Emma Blevins from goal

Emma Blevins, of rural Norwalk, will achieve a goal today that she started working for 19 years ago. Mrs. Blevins is graduating from college.

But Mrs. Blevins’ success is tempered by a recent tragedy.

Her husband, James Blevins, died this fall of a heart attack while hunting with friends in Pennsylvania. Blevins, 38, was an administrator at Ehove Join Vocational School.

And it was her husband, more than anyone else, who encouraged her to return to college five years ago to complete her degree in education.

Mrs. Blevins began her college studies in 1960, when she enrolled at Eastern Kentucky University. It was there that she met and married her husband. In 1962, the couple moved to Monroeville, ending her studies.

Truckers win on Krupp;s shot

It had to rate as one of the strangest finishes ever witnessed at the junior high.

Those who saw it happen still can’t believe that Shelby guard Jeff Nold, thinking his team was ahead by a point, mistakenly dribbled frantically around in the backcourt, running off the final seven seconds to assure his club of a 60-59 defeat at the hands of Norwalk.

“The only thing I can say is that he must have thought we had the lead,” a dejected Shelby Coach Dan Thallman, explained after the game. “It is unbelievable that a senior would do that but it is the only reason I can come up with. I have not talked to the boy.”

Ken Krupp finsihed with a game-high 19 points to lead the Truckers. Rick Leibold came off the bench to score 15, 11 of those coming in the second quarter. Jamie Elliott was high for Shelby with 16.

Willard fights back to win 71-67

WILLARD — Willard’s unbeaten basketball team stared defeat eye to eye Friday night but managed not to blink.

Led by the inspirational play of Mark Miller and Rick Zigman, the Flashes turned back a stubborn Bellevue quintet 71-67 to gain sole possession of first place in the Northern Ohio League. Willard is 3-0 in league play while Bellevue falls to 2-3.

But the roles on the scoreboard and standings could have been easily reversed were it not for the prolific play of Zigman and Miller and the pinpoint passing of Tony Augspurger.

Barman hot, Belt stopped, Flyers win

SULLIVAN — There’s no doubt about it. The team that wins the Firelands Conference basketball title this year will have to earn it.

Nothing will come easy.

St. Paul and Black River proved that point Friday night. After trailing the hot-shooting Pirates 31-25 at the intermission, St. Paul fought back to win 60-57 and claim a share of first place in the conference.

The Fyyers, playing their fifth straight road game, did all they could to keep up with Black River and guard Kip Belt, who hit everything he threw up in the first half. Belt tallied 12 markers before intermission, eight in the first quarter.

The difference in the second half was St. Paul’s defense, which held Belt to just two points.

Coach Mike Wasiniak credited the defense and the play of Steve Barman for much of the Flyers’ success.

“You really have to praise Steve Barman tonight,” he said. “He controlled the ball. He usually is given that control. He will have the ball 60 or 70 percent of the time.”

Compiled by Andy Prutsok