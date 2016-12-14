The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 37 years ago:

Commissioners: We’ll meet Society ‘anytime, anyplace’

The county commissioners, in a five-page press release, announced today they are willing to meet “anytime and any place,” with Humane Society officials to try to resolve the conflict between the two.

The commissioners said the purpose of the release is to clarify both the situation with the society and the county landfill.

The commissioners and the society attempted earlier this year to enter into a new lease and contract for services. However, negotiations broke down and the society filed suit against the county. The commissioners responded with their own suit.

The commissioners said, “At this point the Court of Common Pleas will have to hear arguments of both sides and mediate the future outcome, unless the Society board in its entirety wishes to sit down in meaningful discussion with the commissioners. As far as the county commissioners are concerned, they will meet anytime and any place for this purpose.”

On Monday, the commissioners approved a resolution denying the Society’s request for money.

In filing an appeal of the resolution, the Society charges that the commissioners’ resolution is “Illegal, arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable” and a violation of the procedural requirements of the Ohio Revised Code as well as a violation of the the due process rights of both the state and federal constitutions.

Preparing ‘Toys for Tots’

(Photo caption) The success of the Jaycees “Toys for Tots” drive in Norwalk created a lot of wrapping for Caroline Neal, Ann Seitz, Linda Felter and Alberta Bissel. They are members of the National Guard Ladies Auxiliary at the Norwalk post. The annual Christmas party for needy families is Sunday at the Armory. Along with the Christmas gifts, a turkey dinner will be provided. They expect 200 people this year.

Byron All-Ohio

New London’s Brian Byron was named Tuesday along with Mickey Hofacker and Roger Anderson from Monroeville, Ted Patrick from Western Reserve and Scott Shepherd from South Central to the United Press International All-Ohio team. Byron received honorable mention.

Money problems hamper Austin

Norwalk’s first sports world champion, Steve Austin, didn’t have to put the “muscle” on any of the Kiwanians Thursday afternoon to hold their attention.

One of the best crowds of the year listened and watched in awe as the bearded giant described and showed films of his 26-meet career which led to Alberta, Canada, and the world arm wrestling title.

Introduced by his former elementary school teacher, Bill Conway, the latter explaining that he would not again “directly apply the board of education” as he once did. Austin explained that he weighed only 167 pounds when he was a high school distance runner. “I was not the runt Mr. Conway made me out to be. Perhaps a bit skinny, but even then I was interested in weightlifting.”

Now weighing in at an even 225 pounds, Austin described his career which started in the Cleveland area five years ago. He called his win over the legendary Al Tuner at Brockton, Mass, as the highlight although the most press coverage came when he won the world title last month.

“I am optimistic about the future even though right now I am in top physical condition,” explained the 30-year-old meatcutter. “So much depends on whether I can get a sponsor that will foot my expenses. Budweiser and the local Maple City Ice Company have done a a lot and I sure do appreciate it, but even though I won $500 at Alberta, it still cost me something like $1,200 to make the trip and that does not count my loss of wages.”

Coming Thursday — Dec. 15, 1979: Tragedy didn’t keep Emma Blevins from goal

Compiled by Andy Prutsok