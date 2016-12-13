New stamps obtained by Norwalk man

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 88 years ago:

Stamps issued on Wednesday obtained by Norwalk man

Louis Rood, Norwalk stamp collector and photographer has in his possession two aeronautic stamps, just issued by the government in honor of the international civil aeronautic conference being held this week at Washington. A pink two cent stamp bears a picture of the first airplane built by the Wright brothers and the other, a green five cent stamp, bears a picture of a monoplane, the Washington monument and the capital building at Washington. The stamps were issued only yesterday.

Charles Hill Kiwanis prexy

Charles H. Hill is the new president of the Norwalk Kiwanis Club.

Just as evidence of the high standing among their colleagues of both Mr. Hill and John H. Cox, they both received 24 votes for president at this noon’s luncheon. Mr. Cox suggested that they flip a coin: “and if you lose, you win,” he declared.

They tossed and Hill called tails; heads came up; he lost; so he won; and was declared president.

New directors were elected as follows: 2 yrs., Dr. W.W. Lawrence, Dr. D.W. Stoup, R.R. Robertson, G.A. Hankins, H.S. Bowen; 1 yr., D.A. White, Dr. W.H. Shields, C.C. Patterson, J.A. Fisher, C.W. Montgomery, J.H. Cox.

The club voted approval of the request of the volunteer firemen for better pay.

Fred Bates to be buried Thursday

Norwalk friends were shocked to see the brief notice in Tuesday’s paper of the death of Fred O. Bates at Bellevue. Mr. Bates died Tuesday after an illness of long duration. He had suffered from diabetes. He died at Bellevue hospital...

...His prominence in the counsels of the Republican party gave him wide acquaintance over county and state. Firm in his political allegiance, faithful to his trusts, generous and genial, he made many friendships through life. His passing is sincerely mourned.

Mrs. Lucian Rossman of Milan Avenue is a grand-niece of Mr. Bates.

G.B.U. holds card party

One of the most delightful social events of this week was the card party and dance given by Dist. 399 of the German Beneficial Union, Thursday evening in the Independence Hall.

Prizes for the evening were awarded the following: Mrs. John L. Janotta, Mrs. Chas. Roethlesberger, Mrs. M. Myers and Miss Lucille Wise.

The next cart party held by this lodge will be on January the eighth. On Dec. 26, a Christmas Party will be given for members and families only.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok