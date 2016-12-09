The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 60 years ago:

Norwalk man goes on trial for life

SANDUSKY — Peter R. Miller, 23, or Norwalk, went on trial today for his life in connection with the slaying of his younger brother, Robert, 23, last April 5 while the two men were on a fishing trip on the Huron River near Fries Landing.

Miller was indicted by the Erie County grand jury, charged with murder in the first degree.

During his arraignment he entered a plea of innocent “by reason of insanity.” Prior to his arraignment he spent 30 days at the Lima State Hospital where he was adjudged sane.

Miller, according to his confession released the next day after it was made to a Sandusky detective July 2, told how he had hit his brother over the head with a rock and dumped the body into the river.

The body was found May 27 by Kenny Jameson, Norwalk, who planned to fish in the river.

Prior to the slaying, it was learned in Norwalk from relatives that the two men lived together in a trailer at the Milan trailer camp with the older brother’s common-law wife.

Relatives also reported that the quarrel between the two brothers developed over the older brother’s wife, who undoubtedly will be called to testify at the trial.

4 teenagers unhurt when car hits bridge

Four local teenagers escaped injury late last night when the driver, Douglas Fries, 16, of 21 North Pleasant, bashed in the front end of his father’s car after losing control on the Dogtown Road, south of Rt. 547.

The youth told highway patrolmen he lost control on an icy spot. The car went off the west side and hit a bridge.

Passengers in the car were Thomas Englert, 16, rural Norwalk; Sharon Fretwell, 14, and Patricia Reis, 16, both of Monroeville.

IGA Foodliner to double in size

George Schild’s IGA Foodliner, which has been in operation since May 6, 1955, will be doubled in size, it was announced today by the owner.

The super market is located on Milan Ave., and Cline St., in the north end of the city. When the expansion program is completed , the additional building will afford again as much floor space.

The new addition will be to the south of the present building.

Work in the expansion, to start within two weeks, will be in charge of Schneider Inc., Monroeville contractors.

Found guilty of drunken tractor driving

MONROEVILLE — It cost Edward J. Hettel, 49, of the Hettel Road $100 and costs yesterday for driving his farm tractor on the village’s main street.

The only trouble was that Hettel made a few stops at taverns prior to mounting the tractor.

He was found guilty of drunken driving in the court of Mayor H.M. Sheldon after ramming the vehicle into a car in charge of James W. Brock, 20.

Hettel was arrested by village police. Damage to the car was of a minor nature.

Coming Saturday — Dec. 10, 1928: Mrs. Abbie Hawley, beloved woman, is called by death

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok