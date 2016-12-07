Children, County homes, jails get critical eye

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 60 years ago:

Find conditions dismaying and depressive

Facilities at Huron County’s Children’s Home, the Home for the Aged and several community jails today stand criticized by the countyt’s Board of Visitors.

The annual report, filed with Probate Court Judge Don J. Young Jr, also notes with complimentary remarks other aspects of both the county facilities and the community jails.

The Board, in its report, “were dismayed” at conditions at the Children’s Home and found the overall picture at the Home for the Aged “depressing.”

Copies of the report, which was filed by Mrs. Esther L. Bohn, president and Mrs. Lucille Buckley, secretary, will be filed with Prosecutor Bernard L. Freeman and the Department of Public Welfare at Columbus. The Board consists of six members, three of whom have the same political affiliations. Two are appointed annually for three year terms by Judge Young.

Mystery of wild bullet is solved

The mystery of the wild .38 calibre bullet which entered the home Sunday of Gordon Byron, Rt. 18, Clarksfield, and narrowly missing his wife was solved today by Deputy Sheriff John Borgia.

Mr. Borgia, following a lot of investigation in Clarksfield and the surrounding country, ascertained that the bullet was fired by a 16-year-old Ashland boy who was visiting with friends on the nearby St. Johns Road.

The youth, a student at the Ashland High School, although at first denying the deed, admitted the episode.

Another deer dead

Another deer, the second reported this week, was killed this morning on Rt. 162, east of North Fairfield, when it bounded into the path of a car driven by Lexie Sallee, 41, rural North Fairfield, the Highway Patrol reported. The latest killing was a doe of about 100 pounds. Game Warden Tom Hennessy took custody of the carcass.

Chosen new head of conservation youths

Bob Summers is the new president of the Bronson-Norwalk Junior Conservation League, chosen during the annual election of officers Wednesday evening.

Other officers chosen were Dann Stuzman, vice-president, and Eddie White, secretary-treasurer.

The club plans to launch a program of removing old Christmas trees from homes after the holidays for which service donations will be sought.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok