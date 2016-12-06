Elderly Milan man killed on highway

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 60 years ago:

Was en route to Mason Rd. farm on his bicycle

MILAN — Clarence Everingham, 72, a resident of this village for the past two years, was instantly killed at 9 this morning when he was struck by a tractor-trailer outfit on Rt. 250 at the Mason Road intersection.

Mr. Everingham was en route by bicycle to his farm located on the Mason Road, about two miles east of Rte. 250 at the time of the tragedy.

It was reported that he had alighted form his bike at the intersection and was pushing it across the highway when he was struck by the truck, reported owned by ALl-States Freight Lines.

Carters celebrate 25th wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. George Carter were honored on their silver anniversary with a party at the Knights of Columbus Home, given by their children, Saturday.

Druing the evening, dancing to the Baumhart orchestra was enjoyed, after which delicious refreshments were served by Mrs. Karl Hedrick and Mardelle King, assisted by Phyllis Gross, Jeanne Rogers and Marjean Weisenberger. Marilyn Stutzman served the three tiered anniversary cake from a table centered with bouquets of chrysanthemums.

Mr. and Mrs. Carter received many lovely gifts from over 100 friends and relatives.

Satellites of Queen Esther hold Christmas party

The Satellites of Queen Esther Chapter 15, Order of Eastern Star, met for their Christmas party at the home of Mrs. Dick Grover Wednesday evening.

After a short business meeting, the program chairman, Mrs. Eugene Shumer, introduced Mrs. Grace Nahle, Miss Bertie Barnes, Miss Rhea Cole, Mrs. Alma Davenport and Mrs. Woodrow Betschman, who gave the historical background of a well known Christmas carol. The group joined in with the singing of each carol, accompanied by Mrs. Ed White at piano.

The Christmas exchange was held, after which delicious refreshments were served by the committee, Mrs. Davenport, Mrs. George Schaechterle and the hostess.

Service news

Pvt. Ronald Dorman, 24, of 112 1/2 Spring Street, Willard, completed the radio teletype operation course at the Army’s Southeastern Signal School, For Gordon, Ga. A 1955 graduate of BGSU, he entered the Army last June and completed basic training at Fort Lewis, Wash.

Coming Wednesday — Dec. 7, 1956: Children, County homes jails get critical eye

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok