700 new jobs since Cochran became Norwalk mayor

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 29 years ago:

Norwalk gets rave review in real estate paper

The word is out. Norwalk is a good place to live, work and invest.

The city and its comeback from the recession and high unemployment rates of the early 1980s are the subject of a recent feature story in the Real Estate Investment Journal, a trade publication put out by the Century 21 Real Estate Group.

Citing a “dramatic turnaround” from the brink of the “midwestern rustbelt syndrome” to flush economic times, the articles, “A Walk Down Main Street,” lists several reasons for the recovery, particularly the leadership of Mayor Thomas Cochran.

“A Democrat in a politically conservative county, Cochran’s support transcends party lines,” author Nick Klaus writes. “He’s guided Norwalk to economic growth few could have imagined four years ago.”

Cochran’s ability to win state and federal grants — totaling nearly $6 million since 1984 — and create jobs with financial incentives and loan packages to business and industry have put the city on the comeback trail, the article states.

Klaus puts the number of new jobs in Norwalk since Cochran took office in 1983 at more than 700.

Shoots 16-pointer

(Photo caption) Toby Abbott, of 991 Dublin Road, Norwalk, shot this 16-point buck Thursday afternoon while hunting on her own property. It was Ms. Abbott’s first deer in two years of trying and she was proud to show it off.

Oberle looks to improve daily

Norwalk opened its Northern Ohio League basketball schedule Friday night with a 50-40 win over Galion, and in the process ran its record to 2-0 this season.

Trucker coach Bob Oberle said his team wants to build on the fast start.

“We’ve got our start now at 2-1,” he said. “With a double weekend coming up we have to keep improving and play better basketball to do well.”

Service news

David Ackerman, son of Jim and Jan Ackerman, 11 W. Elm St., has gruduated from basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas and is enrolled in a technical school at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, He is a graduate of St. Paul’s High School.

Pvt. Brian K. Hatfield, son of Chalres C. and Patricia S. Hatfield, 2791 Neal Zick Road, Willard, has completed a petroleum storage specialist course at the Army Quartermaster School, Fort Lee, Va.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok