The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 29 years ago:

Norwalk builders enjoy best year ever

Housing construciton hit an all-time high in Norwalk this year with nearly twice as many living units started in 1987 as in the previous record-setting year four years ago, city statistics say.

So far, 122 housing units have been started in the city — 34 single-family homes, 18 duplex units and 70 multi-family units, said Building Inspector Jim Wiggins. The value of that housing construction for the first 11 months of the year totals $5.6 million.

Novice deer hunter brings down buck

NORTH FAIRFIELD — A 25-year-old North Fairfield woman, who went deer hunting for the first time in her life Monday, bagged a 12-point buck.

Elizabeth Phillips said she wasn’t surprised she got the deer. “I had high hopes...this is a good area, lots of deer,” she said. She made the kill in the North Fairfield area.

Ms. Phillips is a graduate of Willard High School and is a computer operator at Midwest Industries where she has worked the past three years.

Scout News Pack 209

The pack held a milking contest. First place went to Jason Liss, who won a package of cheese. Seceond place went to Joe Chill, who won a quart of milk. Third place went to Jarod Moffit who won a pound of oleo.

The winner of the bean jar contest was Donna Miller.

Bobcat badges were awarded to Jarod Moffit, Kenny Krish, Todd Ingram and Joe CHill.

Norwalk freshmen win two

Norwalk edged Upper Sandusky 55-53 in overtime Tuesday in a Northern Ohio League freshmen basketball game at the middle school.

Travis Perkins paced the Truckers with 165 points, followed by John Strauder with nine and Tracy Jackson and Ron Skelton with eight each.

The Truckers opened their season Saturday with a 34-31 win over Sandusky. Brian Kompa had 10 points for Norwalk, while Jackson had six and Jason Penrose, Perkins and Strautler finished with four each.

Co-op’s trustees

(Photo caption) Donna Woodworth of North Fairfield and Harold Freis of Willard were elected trustees of Firelands Electric Cooperative at its annual meeting at South Central High School. Ms. Woodworth will be serving a first term and Freis a third.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok