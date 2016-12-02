Lynn Szabo re-elected Norwalk council president, sworn in by Mayor Cochran

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 29 years ago:

Lynn Szabo re-elected city council president

Norwalk City Council opened a new term with a brief meeting Tuesday night, wrapping up a few odds and ends to clear the slate for projects for the coming year.

Council members were first sworn in by Mayor Thomas Cochran in a short ceremony, and Councilman Lynn Szabo was unanimously re-elected council president.

FHA news

Heath Feichtner, John Hershiser, Paul Dotson, Kendra Sallee, Jenny Lawrence and Kevin Hapham, all members of the Willard chapter, attended the national FFA convention in Kansas City, Mo. The adviser, Rich Benich, also attended. The Shelby FFA chapter traveled with the Willard group.

Scout news

The Nov. 24 meeting for Pack 208 was held at St. Peter Lutheran Church. The following awards were presented:

Bobcat badge — Keith Brady, Brian Boetticher, Scott Myers, Matt Lazar, Michael Tanillo, Nathan Polek, Frank Owsley, Jason Popovic, Ken Stiert, Joshua Johnson, Dan Keefer, Phillip Herman, Justin Welsh, Randy White, Brandon Filip, Les Stoneham, Matt Wangler, Jason Wyant, Max DeLuca, Benjamin Meagrow.

Wolf badge, one year service star and summertime award — Justin Butler.

Weblos badge, outdoorsman, geologist, aquanant — Brian Canterbury.

Athlete -—Jason Wyant.

Sportsman, citizen -—Matt Gottfried.

Young Flyers to open season with two games this weekend

With just one returning letterman, St. Paul basketball coach Tom Hallett is facing the same kind of teaching process as football coach Joe Widman.

Six-foot-three senior center Jeff Kashian will have to show the way in the early going and hope he can get some help from underclassmen by the mid-point of the campaign. Hallet hopes Kashian is physically sound. The Flyers pivot man went down late last season with a broken growth plate in one knee. He shows no signs of the injury.

Just two other seniors are on the varsity unit, 6-1 Jim Dunchuck and 5-10 Matt Brutsche, who played half the season as a sophomore but did not play last year.

Coming Saturday — Dec. 3, 1987: Norwalk builders enjoy best year ever

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok