The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 105 years ago:

Death summons pioneer woman

Mrs. Julia Ann Smith, the widow of David Smith, and a pioneer resident, died at her home near Bellevue Monday from the infirmities of old age, and after having been confined to her bed only about one week. Had she lived until April 3, next, Mrs. Smith would have been eighty-seven years old.

Mrs. Smith is survived by three sons and two daughters. They are George Smith of Bellevue; Charles Smith of Coldwater, Mich., and Samuel Smith, Mrs. David Barnard and Mrs. J.T. Barnard, residing near Bellevue.

Wedded at early morning hour

Miss Bertha A. Pelker, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Pelker, who resides south of Norwalk on rural route No. 2, and Edward J. Smith, of this city, were united in marriage at St. Paul’s Catholic Church at 6:30 o’clock Tuesday morning. The ceremony was performed in the presence of the immediate relatives of the contracting parties by Rev. J.A. Schaffeld, pastor of St. Paul’s who celebrated low mass. The bridesmaid was Miss Louisa Book and the groom’s best man was William Pelker, a brother of the bride.

Veteran tailor is laid to rest

The funeral of C.A. Stanford, the well known veteran tailor, who died at his home, No. 13 Oak St., very suddenly last Friday morning, was held from his late residence at 2 p.m. on Sunday, and was largely attended by relatives and friends. There was a beautiful display of floral offerings about the casket containing the remains of Mr. Stanford.

Elder Butcher of the Seventh Davy Adventists denomination of Mr. Vernon, O., officiated at the service during which there was no singing. At the conclusion of the services, the remains of Mr. Stanford were taken to Woodlawn Cemetery where they were interred beside the remains of his mother.

The pall bearers were W.T. Bowen, Charles Beebe, Charles Bond, F.A. Jenkins, W.A. Carpenter, and W.G. Carpenter

Enjoyable time follows defeat

In spite of the temporary disappointment they may have felt at losing the football championship Saturday afternoon, the members of the Norwalk High School team had a most enjoyable time in the evening, being entertained at a six o’clock dinner by John Jerpe, last year’s captain of the team, at his home, No. 102 Milan St. Besides the members of the team, of whom thirteen have won the privilege of wearing the letter “N” on their sweaters, Mr. Jerpe had as his guests, J.E. Cole, principal of the high school; K.M. Johnson, director of athletics in the public schools, and Carl Pierce, of Wakeman, this year’s coach.

A sumptuous three-course dinner was served, the color scheme in the dining room being blue and gold, the colors of the high school.

Coming Tuesday — Nov. 29, 1911: S. N. & M. sued for $10,000 damages

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok