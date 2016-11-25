The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 50 years ago:

Kludings win $65,000 award

The Kluding family was awarded $65,000 by a jury late Wednesday afternoon to conclude a three-day land appropriation trial for the Norwalk bypass right of way.

The land, part of a 100-acre tract owned by Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Kluding of Norwalk and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Kluding of Des Moines, Ia., is located east of Norwalk on the north side of Route 20 in the area of the eastern entrance and exit to the bypass.

He’ll be here tonight

(Photo caption) Peeking into the city’s Santa Claus House this morning to see if the little fella in the red suit had arrived yet are three youngsters. Richard Marrett, 7, gave Michelle Stoddard, 4, a boost so she could see. Barely tall enough to look in by herself was his sister, Barbara, 4. Barbara and Richard are the children of Mr. and Mrs. William Marrett, 89 Newton St., and Michelle is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Stoddard of 85 Newton St. Santa arrives in downtown Norwalk at 7 this evening. A parade will mark his arrival.

3 boys take trip

Patrick Rushin, Bill Schnellinger and Mark Bellamy of Norwalk are spending five days at the Desert Willow Ranch near Tuscon, Ariz. They left Thanksgiving Day by jet from Cleveland.

The boys are all eighth grade students at St. Paul’s. They won this trip in a Cleveland Press contest.

Their parents are: Mr. and Mrs. James Rushin, 243 E. Main St.; Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Schnellinger, 19 Oliver; and Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Bellamy, 29 E. Chestnut.

White guns for greatness

The balloting for the All-Ohio Football Teams are now being studied by the voters and although there is a considerable amount of so-called “politics” in the vote casting, Coach Paul Graham of the South Central Trojans believes he has a fullback with the credentials to sway the most partisan voter.

Fullback Bob White is the Trojans’ candidate for glory and it is a sure bet that few high school players have gained more yardage this year or for that matter in their high school career than the 6-0, 210-pound senior Trojan.

Statistics show White tugged the pigskin 228 times for 1,242 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also carried 10 two-point conversions for his total of 116 points for the nine game schedule.

Coming Saturday — Nov. 26,1966: Record crowd sees Santa

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok