Lehentaler faces trail for arson

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 100 years ago:

Lehentaler faces trial for arson

After three entire days of deliberation, the grand jury finished its labors yesterday afternoon and tendered its report to Judge John Garver of Fremont, who occupied the common pleas court bench in the absence of Judge Young.

As had been expected for the past week, the grand jury indicted John G. Lehentaler, Edward Harwkins and Lewis Hawkins of this city for arson and buringing with intent to prejudice insurer, following their arrest Oct. 6, on information furnished by Charles Miller and W.S. Reese, deputy sate fire marshals, who conducted a thorough investigation here after fire had destroyed a house at 34 Pitt Street, the property of Edward Hawkins.

Lehentaler was indicted for arson and burning in connection with the Pitt Street fire, and for a similar crime in aiding and abetting the burning of a dwelling at 26 Pitt Street in 1913.

Rabbit stew is plentiful today

Chief of Police Remington, Jay Gamble, WIlliam Lang, John Fisher and W.B. French were the guests of Walter Pease yesterday on a hunting trip over the farm of his uncle, Clatyon Burr, on the Jerico Road. John Fisher took the party to the Burr farm in his Buick 6.

Patroman Gamble was high gun and Long and French also had excellent luck. Fisher won the consolation. The net results of the hunt were 25 bunnies.

Woman injured in fall down stairs

Miss Elizabeth Dounce, who lives alone in apartments at 102 West Main Street, fell down the stairs at her home Sunday evening, cutting a long gash across her forehead and scalp. Several stitches were required to close it. The attendant physician says that only by good fortune did Miss Dounce escape death from bleeding. He predicts no serious results and expects her recover to be rapid.

School boy breaks arm in fall

Robert O’Neil, 15, who resides at the Colonial Hotel, fell from a playground swing at Pleasant Street School yesterday during the afternoon recess and broke his right arm a few inches above the wrist.

Tom Buccaferri was sitting in the swing while Robert was standing and “pumping.” The swing was moving at a high rate of speed when Robert fell to the ground. He was picked up companions who conducted him to the rest room, where Miss Delia Isler, the city nurse, who was visiting the building at the time, attended him until the arrival of a surgeon. He was removed by Drs. Robert Gill and S.E. Simmons to the latter’s office, where the bones were set.

