The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 100 years ago:

Mrs. Stewart is honored

The Norwalk suffrage delegation has returned from Lima filled with enthusiasm gained at the state convention, the largest and most influential ever held. Mrs. G.S. Stewart of Norwalk was honored with a chairmanship of the enrollment committee.

The next meeting will be in Dayton. Many Norwalk women are already making arrangements to attend.

Wedding is surprise to friends

William E. Garrison and Elsa M. Lantz, both of this city, took out a license to marry, at the court house this morning, and Mayor Anderson performed the ceremony before an hour had elapsed.

Mr. Garrison gave his age as 60, said he was a wood-worker by trade and admitted having previously been married and divorced. Mrs. Lantz said she was 34 years of age, and said she also had been married once before and divorced.

The couple went to some trouble in keeping their intentions a secret, but the news leaked out and they were obliged to acknowledge the congratulations of many friends before taking the train for a short trip.

McCarty didn’t value liberty

Joseph McCarty, convicted early this month of petit larceny and sentenced to ten days in the county jail, was released from that institution Saturday morning.

McCarty started out to celebrate his emancipation by getting drunk, and had succeeded fairly well when he was picked up, near the Wheeling station, Saturday afternoon by Chief Remington. McCarty didn’t warm to the prospect of longer confinement and fought every inch of the way to police headquarters, berating the chief at the top of his voice. Yesterday morning he had sobered up to some extent, and after giving a promise to leave town at once, he was given his liberty.

George Titus buys fine car

One of the handsomest cars ever run on Norwalk streets arrived at Muehlfeld’s Auto Shop Saturday for George F. Titus — a 7-passenger Cadillac S Brougham. It is a splendid example of automobile art. It will be equipped with white wire wheels and bumpers for and aft, but Mr. Titus simply could not wait for all the fixings, so they will come a bit later. He and his family drove to Toledo yesterday.

N.H.S. pupils hold pow-wow

After an enjoyable wiener roast at Whitney Field Saturday night, under the auspices of the junior class, some 75 students marched down town and paraded the business section in celebration of the football team’s big victory over Fremont.

The school cheer leaders and members of the football squad led the line, and they were followed by the rest of the students, including a big delegation of girls.

After a short march, the students located Superintendent Patterson and Coach Cox and gathered in a circle around the two men at Cook’s store. The paraders responded with a vim to a call for cheers for the Superintendent, the coach and the team, and Fred Cox was also cheered to the echo.

Then the paraders started a lockstep march up Main Street, and turning at Linwood, came to the corner of Benedict and Main and executed a circle, marching around the traffic post, led by Coach Cox and Fred Cook.

Still chanting school yells, the crowd then marched to the Gilger theater, swept the ticket takers aside and took possession of the balcony of the play-house, where they earned the applause of the audience by giving more rousing cheers for the team.

Louis C. Gilger welcomed the students in a short speech and was given a long yell of appreciation. After viewing the excellent program, most of the marchers went to the Armory dance.

Coming Monday — Nov. 21, 1916: Lehentaler faces trial for arson

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok