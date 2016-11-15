The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 54 years ago:

Integrate or lose V.F.W. backing, choice faces Norwalk Majorettes

Allow racial integration of the unit or lose a home — that is the option facing the Norwalk Majorettes today. The group was given this ultimatum last night by its biggest “angel,” Firelands Post 2767 Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The veterans, in their regular meeting last night, voted to sever all relations with the Norwalk Majorettes if the present segregated policy is continued.

Although claiming not to be sponsors of the unit, the Firelands Post has permitted the use of its hall for training sessions of the marching group, free of charge, and has underwritten transportation expenses to VFW convention marching competions.

The action of the Post was prompted by the public lodging of racial discrimination charges against the Majorettes. The charges stemed from the refusal of application by two black children.

Previous statements that he would not integrate the unit were reiterated at a special Monday meeting by Don McNeil, Port Clinton. McNeil and his wife are the co-instructors of the Nrowalk Majorettes. The expression of his stand was made at a meeting called at the insistence of the Frielands Post administration. It bought together representatives of Norwalk’s black population, members of the Majorettes Board of Trustees, VFW officials and press representatives.

Kaiser, Dwyer named chamber division heads

The Retail and Industrial Divisions of the Norwlak Chamber of Commerce have completed the election of their directors and officers for 1963.

Elected to the Retail Board of Directors were: Ted Snyder, Mark Beeman and John Allen. John Kaiser will be president of the division with Beeman serving as first vice president and Snyder as second vice president. Elmer Buki will represent the division on the Chamber’s senior board.

Newly elected Industrial Divison directors are Harold Van Saun, Emeras Jonas and Arthur Gasman. J.F. Dwyer was elected division president while J.T. Lendrum and James MacMurray were elected first and second vice president respectively. D.H. Gilhousen is to be senior board representative.

Northern Ohio League team selected

The oddities of a football season are many and one of the more prominent ones is the annual selection of the so called All-Star. teams. Last night the coaches of the Northern Ohio League gathered for their annual selections during the regular post season meeting at Norwalk High School...

...The coaches spotted premium in the center of the Norwalk line, it was indicated by the selections. They named Doug Levers, 175-pound senior tackle, and Bill Reagan, 160-pound guard, to the first offensive team, and Earl Stoltz, 195-pound tackle, to the first defensive team.

Firelands BPW has discussion of area history

Our American Heritage was the subject discussed by James Overhuls, curator of the FIrelands Museum, when he spoke at the dinner meeting of the Firelands Business and Professional Women’s Club Monday at the ELks Country Club.

Overhuls, who was introduced by Mrs. Grace Roethlisberger, the chairman of the World Affairs Committee, reviewed the history of the FIrelands area and showed pictures of the some of the early settlers and Indians. Pieces of china and silver of that period were on display.

During a business meeting conducted by Mrs. Joseph Niedzwicki, first vice president, plans were made for the annual Christmas Party to be held Dec. 10 at the Country Club.

Coming Wednesday -— Nov. 16, 1962: Pheasant bag good in Willard marshes

— Compiled by Andy Prutosk