The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 54 years ago:

Norwalk Truck official dispels terminal rumor

“There are no plans at all for moving the terminal back here.”

This was the response of Delbert H. Gilhousen, Norwalk Truck Lines secretary, when queried on rumors of such a move by Norwalk Truck Lines.

Mr. Gilhousen said that in fact the company was not even firm on whether there will be any terminal construction in the Sandusky area, present site of the Truck Line’s terminal.

Agricultural Society to elect 11 directors

Ten directors and one woman director-at-large will be elected at the Huron County Courthouse on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to the Board of Directors of the Huron County Agricultural Society.

Directors will be elected from the following: Fitchville, Greenfield, Lyme, New London, Norwich, Peru, Ridgefield TOwnships, North Fairfield village, City of Norwalk, Plymouth village and one woman director-at-large.

To retain loop crown, reserves called upon

With only three lettermen back and at the present time, all three of them nursing injuries of one type of another, Coach Grant Walls of the Norwalk High Truckers basketball team is frowning to some extent when asked what his team’s chances are to repeat as Northern Ohio League champs.

Big John Schroeder (6-8) is taking life easy when it comes to practice due to a badly sprained left arm which he received early this week in workouts. He will probably not be ready to start full time work until the first of next week.

The other two lettermen, Eric Kohlmyer (5-9), and guard Terry Albright (5-8), are still favoring tender legs which always seem to come with the sport of football.

St. Paul out to better poor showing last year but shooters needed

The Norwalk St. Paul Flyers are looking forward to a better basketball season than the last couple of years but coaches Bob Irvin and Tom McClain will go no further than that when it comes to making a statement on what they think their win-loss record will be come tournament time.

A field of 48 hopefuls started practice last week but now the squad has been cut to 29, including six lettermen. Two seniors, Mike Hickey (6-6) and Jim Wasiniak (6-2), have each gained two letters and are figured to be on the starting teams when the Flyers open the season at York on Dec. 7.

Other seniors who are out who have gained at least one letter are: Jim Cook (6-0), Tom Seitz (5-10), and Jerry Rospert (5-7). Seniors trying for a letter this year are Bob Spettle (5-8), Jim Christian (6-0) and Mike Ryan (6-4).

Five non-lettering juniors are also working out in an attmept to break into the starting lineup. They are: Ken Pheifer (6-0), Tom Swick (5-11), Ray Janoco (5-10), Neil McFadden (5-10), and Gary Heller (5-6).

Coming Tuesday — Nov. 15, 1962: Integrate or lose V.F.W. backing choice faces Norwalk majorettes

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok